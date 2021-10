When people experience a criminal charge, it can be scary and confusing. You may find yourself wondering, what happens next? Most people are not knowledgeable about the laws that can aid them in their case or even what evidence to present to the jury to help prove their innocence. For this reason, it is essential not to go through the process alone. Stroleny Law recommends hiring an experienced criminal defense attorney to help fight for your rights.

10 DAYS AGO