Another major ski resort in Colorado is requiring guests to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enjoy some mountain amenities. While not required to board lifts, take lessons, rent gear or buy tickets at the window, Aspen Skiing Co. on Thursday announced vaccine proof would need to be shown when checking into hotels and before sitting inside full-service restaurants. Also for guests 12 and older, proof is expected for snowcat tours, "large-scale" events and "additional experiences where prolonged close contact while unmasked might occur," according to a news release.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO