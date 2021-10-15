CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evening Acute Care walk-in appointments only

roblawnews.com
 10 days ago

LAWRENCEVILLE — As of Monday, Oct. 18, the Lawrence County Memorial Hospital’s Acute Care...

roblawnews.com

HeraldNet

Convenient health care: Choose the appointment type that works best for you

When in-person clinic visits weren’t a viable option during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care providers pivoted quickly to find new ways to reach patients. Brandon J. Orr, M.D., family medicine physician at Providence Lynnwood Clinic, says virtual care exploded out of necessity, but has remained a...
EVERETT, WA
roblawnews.com

Five new cases here

Five new coronavirus cases were reported by the Crawford County Health Department Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
roblawnews.com

CMH host drug take back Saturday

Crawford Memorial Hospital will be having a Drug Take Back day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday
HEALTH SERVICES
roblawnews.com

Libraries to host extra story hours this week

The Robinson Public Library will be having a Robinson Fire Department truck attend Preschool Story H
POLITICS
roblawnews.com

CMH posts strong financials, prepares for clinic renovation

Crawford Memorial Hospital continues to post strong financial results as it prepares for its next ma
HEALTH SERVICES
roblawnews.com

Lawrence County 4-H offers November activity

LAWRENCEVILLE — If you are a current 4-H member, or an individual looking for a fun activity and are between the ages of five and 18, you are welcome to join the fun of learning about all things DNA with Lawrence County 4-H. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to...
POLITICS
carehomeprofessional.com

Outstanding care home appoints new manager

Harrogate-based, leading provider of specialist dementia care, Vida Healthcare, has appointed Victoria Edwards as manager of its Outstanding rated Vida Grange in Pannal. Victoria brings with her a wealth of experience, having worked in adult social care since 2007. She previously carried out roles, including regional hospitality specialist, general manager and senior general manager at Barchester Healthcare, where she was responsible for commissioning and running a group of 60 homes.
HEALTH SERVICES
thenewsprogress.com

VCU CMH non-emergency care without an appointment

We offer on-demand virtual urgent clinic visits to adults in Virginia from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily. No appointment is required. All virtual visits with VCU Health System providers are conducted online from the comfort of your home using a smartphone, tablet or computer. To download our app and get started, visit vcuhealthanywhere.org.
HEALTH SERVICES
columbuspost.com

Were the intensive care beds removed even during infections?

Official information is annoying: long intensive care beds are shown. Detailed statistics are now available for the first time. The number of intensive care beds and their availability to deal with an infection is fundamental. Authorities have repeatedly accused the intensive care beds of being removed. Now, for the first...
HEALTH SERVICES
roblawnews.com

Historical artifact workshop in Robinson Nov. 6

A vital part of Wabash Valley history is rapidly disappearing but area residents can help.The Centra
POLITICS
roblawnews.com

Church news 10-23

Crawford County CatholicsAll Saints Day will will be celebrated at noon Nov. 1 at St. Elizabeth and
RELIGION
roblawnews.com

State ramping up vaccine booster campaign

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday urged eligible Illinoisans to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and called on skilled nursing facilities to make booster shots available to patients and staff by Thanksgiving.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE

