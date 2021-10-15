Empathy Well Counseling opens in Highland Village

Operations at Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa are discontinuing this November, the fitness gym announced Oct. 21. Life Time Fitness, a chain of health clubs across the nation, has purchased Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa, an Oct. 21 letter to Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa members stated. When services at the McKinney fitness club, located at 7910 Collin McKinney Parkway, are discontinued Nov. 20, the facility will undergo “an extensive multi-million dollar renovation” and reopen as Life Time, the letter to Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa members stated. The new Life Time fitness facility is planned as a “high-end, luxury resort committed to empowering a healthy happy life for the entire family,” the letter stated. The new facility will feature a 50-meter outdoor pool, tennis and pickleball courts, an expansive fitness floor, group fitness studios, saunas, steam rooms and a cafe, according to the Life Time website.
