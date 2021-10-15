Empathy Well Counseling opens in Highland Village

Harvest Seasonal Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant offering seasonal dishes, will soon have a new, larger home in McKinney, owner Rick Wells said. Earlier this summer, Rick and Robbin Wells, founders of the Wells Group, made several purchases from their partner and mentor Don Day. The first was the Masonic Lodge building located at 215 Kentucky St. in downtown McKinney. Second, they acquired the Grand Hotel & Ballroom at 114 W. Louisiana St. in downtown McKinney. The Wellses have been part of the Grand Hotel for years with their restaurant Rick’s Chophouse serving as the hotel’s food and beverage partner. Rick's Chophouse operates out of a different part of the same building.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO