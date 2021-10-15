Black Trans Woman Royal Poetical Starz Killed in Florida

Brian Laundrie's notebook, which was recovered from Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Oct. 20, "may be salvageable," police say. The FBI confirmed that a notebook, along with a backpack and dry bag containing other items that belonged to Laundrie, turned up at the North Port, Florida, park in an area that had previously been underwater, not far from where authorities found Laundrie's partial remains that same day.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO