Florida State

Black Trans Woman Royal Poetical Starz Killed in Florida

meaws.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord total of 44. Many more deaths undoubtedly go unreported or misreported.Starz, who lived in nearby Pompano Beach, was shot inside her Hummer in...

meaws.com

Comments / 428

BaltoBaby60
10d ago

99.9% of the time these murders occur when they try to pass as a female and get killed when heterosexual male they pick up finds out differently.

Reply(37)
193
MUSTANG99
10d ago

Some folks just ain't feeling the transgender issue being forced down their throats on a daily basis. FOR EVERY ACTION THERE IS A REACTION.

Reply(37)
148
DENNIS T. MENACE
10d ago

Ok, you changed his name, but did you also change his genetics, Oh I'm sorry I for got you can't change genetics, born a man always a man, die a man!

Reply(21)
116
Comments / 0

