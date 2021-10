Saquon Barkley is already likely to sit out the Giants‘ Week 6 game, and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he’s not expected to be alone. Rapoport reports Kenny Golladay should be out for Big Blue’s battle against the Rams this Sunday. The wide receiver, who the Giants inked to a $72 million deal in the offseason, suffered a knee injury in the recent loss to Dallas. He was ruled out at the beginning of the third quarter.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO