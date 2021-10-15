CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Fires Black, Pregnant Leader of Trans Resource Group

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Closer.The Black and pregnant employee had been encouraging trans workers and allies at Netflix to join the walkout to protest the company's...

Indy100

Netflix fires organiser of trans walkout after ‘revealing $25m cost of Dave Chappelle special’

Netflix has fired the organiser of a trans employee walkout – five days before the protest was planned to take place. The trans employee resource group leader, who has asked not to be identified in the media to avoid harassment, had been actively encouraging fellow trans employees and allies to walk out as a protest against how Netflix handled Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer.
rolling out

Netflix fires the organizer of trans employee walkout

On Friday, Oct. 15, Netflix fired the organizers of the trans employee walkout suspecting that she leaked confidential information. The employee, who is Black and currently pregnant, is said to have shared metrics with the press related to Dave Chappelle’s latest special, “The Closer.”. “We understand this employee may have...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Netflix backs Chappelle despite criticism over trans remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A top Netflix executive said Dave Chappelle’s special “The Closer” doesn’t cross “the line on hate” and will remain on the streaming service despite fallout over the comedian’s remarks about the transgender community. In an internal memo, co-CEO Ted Sarandos told managers that “some talent” may join third parties in calling […]
Vox

Dave Chappelle vs. trans people vs. Netflix

For the past several years, comedian Dave Chappelle has been locked in a vicious cycle of anti-cancel-culture standup comedy. Over six Netflix specials, Chappelle has lashed out at what he views as progressive attempts to cancel him for his incendiary comedy — all while mocking the queer and transgender communities and the Me Too movement and generally doubling, tripling, and sextupling down on the offensive jokes and reactionary politics that people took issue with in the first place.
