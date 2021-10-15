“The Family” is a terrifying story of indoctrination and manipulation

My name is Heidi Young. I am a resident of Fairbanks and have lived in Alaska for over 20 years. I am a survivor of Covid-19, and this is my story. My mom died of Covid-19 on Nov. 14, 2020, in Montana — 14 days after her first symptoms and five days after she went to the hospital. Although it is agonizingly similar to others, the trauma, pain, guilt and suffering is all mine. My mom was Barbara Huber Earley. She was born on May 28, 1938, in the former Yugoslavia. An ethnic German, she had to flee with her family to Austria at the end of Word War II. My mom grew up in a displaced persons camp until 1956 when she came to the United States with her family and promptly became a U.S. citizen. She had a life and a story, and she deserved better than dying alone in a hospital bed struggling to breathe until taking her last breath.

