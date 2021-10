I am 110 percent for better roads. When it comes down to taxes, I'm all about roads, city services, public health, law enforcement, and other basics. The City of Lubbock has a $174.5 million dollar road bond on the ballot, and I would surely check yes, except for one thing: aren't roads what we already paying taxes on? Shouldn't the money we pay in year after year be taking care of this?

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO