Ozzy Osbourne Releases ‘Down To Earth’ 20th-Anniversary Edition, Shares Rare Songs

Today (October 15), the master of darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne, released the 20th-anniversary edition of his solo album, Down To Earth.

To celebrate the release, the musician shared three previously unavailable for streaming tracks—“No Place for Angels,” “Dreamer” (Acoustic Version), and “Gets Me Through” (Single Version)—that fans can purchase here and listen to below.

Down To Earth, which was released in October 2001, has been certified platinum and was Osbourne’s eighth album. It reached No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart in the U.S.

Last month, Osbourne released the expanded edition of his solo album,

, and he also announced plans and new guitarists for his upcoming as-of-yet-untitled solo album release.

The expanded Down To Earth tracklisting:

1. Gets Me Through

2. Facing Hell

3. Dreamer

4. No Easy Way Out

5. That I Never Had

6. You Know…(Pt. 1)

7. Junkie

8. Running out of Time

9. Black Illusion

10.Alive

11. Can You Hear Them?

12.**No Place for Angels

13.**Dreamer (Acoustic Version)

14.**Gets Me Through (Single Version)

**previously unavailable for streaming