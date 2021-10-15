CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne Releases ‘Down To Earth’ 20th-Anniversary Edition, Shares Rare Songs

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
 10 days ago
Today (October 15), the master of darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne, released the 20th-anniversary edition of his solo album, Down To Earth.

To celebrate the release, the musician shared three previously unavailable for streaming tracks—“No Place for Angels,” “Dreamer” (Acoustic Version), and “Gets Me Through” (Single Version)—that fans can purchase here and listen to below.

Down To Earth, which was released in October 2001, has been certified platinum and was Osbourne’s eighth album. It reached No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart in the U.S.

Last month, Osbourne released the expanded edition of his solo album,

, and he also announced plans and new guitarists for his upcoming as-of-yet-untitled solo album release.

The expanded Down To Earth tracklisting:

1. Gets Me Through

2. Facing Hell

3. Dreamer

4. No Easy Way Out

5. That I Never Had

6. You Know…(Pt. 1)

7. Junkie

8. Running out of Time

9. Black Illusion

10.Alive

11. Can You Hear Them?

12.**No Place for Angels

13.**Dreamer (Acoustic Version)

14.**Gets Me Through (Single Version)

**previously unavailable for streaming

liveforlivemusic.com

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Biopic Gets Green Light From Sony Pictures

The true love story of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne is headed to the big screen with a feature biopic from Sony Pictures, Variety reports. The yet-untitled project will dramatize one of the most resilient marriages in all of rock music. At the helm of the project is Oscar-nominee Lee Hall...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

ABBA Release Song Recorded in 1978 on Upcoming New Album ‘Voyage’

ABBA shared “Just a Notion,” the third single off their upcoming album, Voyage, out Nov. 5, the group’s first release in 40 years. Following previous singles “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” the new single was originally recorded in September 1978 and never made the final cut of the ABBA’s sixth album Voulez-Vous in 1979.
MUSIC
orcasound.com

THE ROLLING STONES RELEASE 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITIONS OF 1981 CLASSIC ‘TATTOO YOU’

REMASTERED, EXPANDED ALBUM FEATURES NINE UNRELEASED TRACKS INCLUDING “LIVING IN THE HEART OF LOVE,” “TROUBLES A’ COMIN’”. The newly remastered set, released today on October 22, is accompanied by no fewer than nine previously unreleased tracks from the era, including the unheard “Come To The Ball.” It follows the unveiling of the irresistible rocker “Living In The Heart Of Love” on August 19 and the never before released “Troubles A’ Comin,” an infectious and multi-faceted cover of the Chi-Lites original, on September 30.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

26 Years Ago: Ozzy Osbourne Releases Comeback Album ‘Ozzmosis’

Today no one really takes rock and roll retirement seriously, but when Ozzy Osbourne announced his 1991 album No More Tears was going to be his swan song fans took it to heart, especially since the tour that followed was called No More Tours. But Ozzy soon realized that being back home was far less fun than being on the road and playing for adoring audiences was far preferable to watching the History Channel for hours on end. So Osbourne put a new band together and on Oct. 24, 1995 he released his seventh studio album, Ozzmosis, which put him right back at the top of the metal hierarchy four years after he announced his initial retirement.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Sprints to release EP, share new song

Dublin based Sprints have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called A Modern Job and will be out March 11, 2022 via Nice Swan Records. The band have also released the title track "Modern Job". Sprints released their Manifesto EP earlier this year. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
