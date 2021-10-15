CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Music Friday! Yes, Summer Walker, K. Flay, Jason Isbell, & Jamila Woods All Have New Musical Offerings

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 10 days ago
Today (October 15), the famed English progressive rock band, YES, released a new video for the song, “Future Memories.” This release is in celebration of the band’s newest album, The Quest, which came out on October 1. The album is also now available as a physical release in the U.S.

Popular R&B singer, Summer Walker, released the highly-anticipated new single, “Ex For A Reason,” from her forthcoming LP, Still Over It, which is set to drop on November 5. Check out the sultry, biting single below.

The energetic musician, K. Flay, released a new single today, “Nothing Can Kill Us,” from her upcoming LP release, Outside Voices, out November 19.

True to his word, country music star, Jason Isbell, released his new covers album today, Georgia Blue, and shared a new live single from it as well.

Emotive performer, Jamila Woods, dropped a new song today. The single, “WYD,” features collaborator Peter CottonTale. Check out the positive, feel-good song below.

