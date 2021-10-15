CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Falun Gong followers can't designate protest sites as 'places of religious worship', federal appeals court rules

By Christopher Hutton, Washington Examiner
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal appeals court ruled Thursday that practitioners of a 30-year-old Chinese spiritual practice cannot designate their displays protesting the Chinese government as places of worship. "The record here shows that at most that there were only sporadic instances of worship at the tables," the U.S. Court of Appeals...

