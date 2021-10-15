CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos injury report vs. Raiders: Melvin Gordon, Kareem Jackson listed as questionable

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is upended by Broncos safety Kareem Jackson during the first half Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD — Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (hip) and safety Kareem Jackson (back) are both listed as questionable for this week's game against the Raiders, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.

After both missed practice Wednesday, Gordon was limited on Friday while Jackson was a full participant, which is a good indication that he's expected to play Sunday. As for Gordon, Fangio said Wednesday he believed it be a bruise and an injury that won't linger.

The Broncos will have back one of their starting corners Sunday in Ronald Darby, who injured his hamstring Week 1 versus the Giants. It's unclear whether he will start over Pat Surtain II or Kyle Fuller or if he will start at all, with Surtain taking his place after the injury. Fangio said Darby won't have any limitations Sunday.

"We're going to get him in there. He's going to play," Fangio said. "We haven't decided (if he will start). But he's definitely going to play and he'll be activated and ready to roll."

Fangio also added that they expect wide receiver John Brown to be activated Sunday, after they signed him off the Raiders' practice squad. Brown, who's known for his speed, has 320 receptions for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns in his eight-year career.

“We’re getting him going," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said Thursday. "We’re going to try to have something hopefully strategic for him to do in the game. He’s very fast. He’s a pro. We’ve had enough conversations with him over a short period of time to see he’s a real pro, and he’s trying to pick things up as quickly as possible."

