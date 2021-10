Zach Ertz is on the move. On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced they have traded the three-time Pro Bowl tight end to the Arizona Cardinals for rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. The trade will be complete once both players pass physicals. Ertz is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2021 season, and his production has dipped over the past year as he was sharing time with Dallas Goedert.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO