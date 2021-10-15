CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETF Spotlight: Facebook drags down communication services ETF

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 10 days ago

CNBC

Breaking down Facebook ahead of earnings

Jason Helfstein, Oppenheimer internet equity research managing director, joins 'Power Lunch' to discuss Facebook before the company reports earnings. Helfstein compares Facebook to SNAP, which reported earnings last week.
TIME

What the Facebook Whistleblower Did to the Company's Stock in 6 Weeks

Facebook’s stock price has been diving since the Wall Street Journal first published initial reports from whistleblower Frances Haugen on Sept. 13. As of Monday’s close, the company’s shares are down nearly 13%. And although Facebook’s valuation is still near an all-time peak since going public in 2012, it’s dipped below the $1 trillion mark that it breezed past for the first time earlier this year. As Haugen took the dais in Parliament on Monday, analysts disagreed whether her testimony and leaked documents could damage the tech giant.
Apple Insider

Facebook, Twitter stock dragged down by dour Snap earnings

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Stock prices of Facebook, Twitter and other companies reliant on digital ad revenue fell on word that Snap's revenue was negatively impacted by newiOS privacy features.
CNBC

ETF Spotlight: XLE, the energy SPDR

CNBC's Morgan Brennan takes a look at the Energy Select SPDR Fund, which is up about 25% in the last two months. Halliburton, a core holding in the ETF, reported earnings Tuesday morning.
investing.com

Want To Invest In Technology But Avoid Facebook? Here Are 2 ETFs Worth A Look

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) stock has recently seen negative headlines, especially following the global outage that affected its apps as well as the testimony by the whistleblower who brought attention to the social media giant’s priorities that put "growth over safety.” As a result, in the past month, FB shares are down about 14%. By comparison, the NASDAQ 100 index lost about 4.5%.
CNBC

Facebook under fire after new leaked documents

CNBC's Julia Boorstin breaks down Facebook's response to recent allegations that the social network failed to tamp down radicalizing content. Boorstin highlights Francis Haugen's testimony in the UK, prior to Facebook's earnings report Monday afternoon.
