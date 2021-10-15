CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Sheriff: Teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box

 9 days ago

An elementary school teacher in South Carolina surrendered to authorities Friday after being accused of having marijuana edibles in a student prize box in her classroom.

The 27-year-old teacher from Lexington, South Carolina, was behing held on a charge of possession of a Schedule I drug.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said the teacher bought a mixed bag of candy to give to her students at Rocky Creek Elementary School and two students were allowed to get a prize from the candy box on Sept. 23.

“Marijuana edibles are cannabis-based food products. They come in many forms, but the items in this case were candy,” Sheriff Jay Koon said, adding that while they looked similar to traditional candy brands in wrappers with bright colors, they are illegal in South Carolina.

According to the arrest report, one student grabbed a pack of “Stoney Patch Kids” gummies, believing they were “Sour Patch Kids" and though the teacher told the student to get something else, the child still left with marijuana edibles. The other student grabbed a lollipop.

After getting the prize, the student with the gummies went to an afterschool daycare program and asked his teacher there to help him open the pack. The teacher saw that the candy was not “Sour Patch Kids” gummies, did not open the pack, and contacted the child’s school, the deputy's report said.

An assistant principal at Rocky Creek then found another pack of marijuana gummies in the prize bowl, and deputies found THC edibles in the teacher's home, according to the arrest warrant.

Koon said none of the teacher's students ate the edibles. The candy pack claims the gummies have 350 mg of THC, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

Lexington School District One officials told WIS-TV that as of Thursday, the teacher was no longer employed by the district.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” said Superintendent Dr. Greg Little. “It is unacceptable for a staff member to potentially threaten the well-being of a child."

where was this teacher when i was in school, i would have gone to AAALLLL my classes🤣🤣

