CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallipolis, OH

‘Drug Take Back Day’

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06N4pv_0cSgGdRM00
Pictured from the Drug Take Back Day event in May, from left, Nick Clagg from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Holly Petro, Holzer Family Pharmacy, and Karrie Davison, Holzer Marketing. Events are also planned in Pomeroy and Jackson. Holzer | Courtesy

OHIO VALLEY — Drug Take Back events are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 at locations in Gallipolis, Pomeroy, and Jackson, Ohio.

According to a news release from Holzer Health System, the events will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Holzer Center for Cancer Care in Gallipolis, Holzer Jackson Clinic on Pattonsville Road, Jackson, and Holzer Meigs Emergency Department in Pomeroy. All locations will be offer this as a drive-thru style event, with individuals welcome to drop off their unused or expired prescriptions.

A variety of entities are conducting these events, including: Alcohol, Drug Addiction, Mental Health (ADAMH) Board of Gallia, Jackson and Meigs, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallia County Citizens for Prevention and Recovery (CPR), Jackson City Policy, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County Substance abuse Prevention & Addiction Resource Council (SPARC), Meigs County Sheriff’s Department, Meigs County Prevention Coalition, and Holzer Health System.

October 23 is nationally recognized as National Drug Take Back Day, which is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired drugs. National Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that many abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Items accepted include outdated/unused prescriptions, over the counter medications and sharps.

For any questions, call 740-446-5901 or email info@holzer.org.

Information provided by Holzer Health System.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: 2 die, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said. At a news conference, authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The majority...
IDAHO STATE
The Hill

US 'deeply alarmed' by reports of military takeover in Sudan

The U.S. expressed alarm on Monday over an apparent military coup in Sudan, shortly after the Biden administration’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa was in the country encouraging cooperation between civilian and military leaders of Khartoum’s transitional government. Thousands of protesters took to the streets after reports emerged...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Gallia County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Gallipolis, OH
Government
Pomeroy, OH
Government
City
Pomeroy, OH
City
Gallipolis, OH
County
Gallia County, OH
NBC News

Moderna says its Covid vaccine has strong results in children ages 6 to 11

Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Addiction#Prescription Drugs#Mental Health#Ohio Valley#Holzer Health System#Holzer Jackson Clinic#Adamh Rrb#Cpr#Jackson City Policy#Americans
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis, OH
864
Followers
54
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy