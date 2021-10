Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is more of a trending topic by the day. The token is making huge leaps and bounds up the ranks of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world, reaching a new milestone this weekend in the form of an all-time high. But the weekend is also presenting SHIB with some adversity. Elon Musk’s big disclaimer is sending SHIB values plummeting this morning; after spending much of the summer subtly pumping the token’s value, it turns out he’s not quite as bullish on Shiba Inu as investors first thought. Could Musk send SHIB spiraling out, or is the altcoin star going to bounce back with ease? Investors are seeking out Shiba Inu price predictions to help decide.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO