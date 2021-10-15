CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

5 Ways an Online Calendar Helps Build eCommerce

By Howie Jones
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 10 days ago

E-commerce businesses are thriving in 2021 and are gearing up for even more success in the years to come. Being able to browse products and have purchases delivered straight to your door is just an offer no one can refuse. eCommerce is also one of the more accessible entries for new entrepreneurs. In addition, an eCommerce business can be operated from your own home with much lower overhead and start-up costs.

Whether you’re just starting an e-commerce business or are a seasoned pro looking to scale your brand, an online calendar is a valuable tool you should be using. Below are just some of the niche benefits that will help e-commerce businesses become more efficient than ever:

1. Plan Out Your Content

Since e-commerce businesses run almost exclusively online, they rely on digital marketing to attract new customers. One of the easiest and most effective ways to advertise is through social media . Not only are platforms free to use, but consumers spend hours each day scrolling through news feeds and discovering new products.

To stay relevant on social media, you need a good content strategy. While your Calendar won’t come up with many creative ideas for you, it will help you develop a content schedule that promotes consistency. By posting regularly, you increase your brand exposure and have a greater chance of reaching new customers than by putting all of your money into one viral video.

2. Schedule Product Releases

Innovation is what will keep your eCommerce business moving forward. While some products will stand the test of time, many consumers will anxiously await new releases to reel them back in. Of course, a new product release requires careful planning and scheduling, which makes an online calendar the perfect tool for nailing your next product launch.

Using your Calendar, you can plot every stage of an upcoming product release. For example, let’s say you’ve got a new item ready to be released by the holidays — one of the busiest times of the year for consumers. It’s Mid-October — you’ve followed the three-month-ahead rule, have your product done, sourced and you’ve set the target date for the launch. You’ll likely launch the week of Thanksgiving if you’re in the U.S.

The point is — have everything on your Calendar and have everyone on your team on the same Calendar page. Though something always goes wrong, if everyone is on the same page there will be fewer screwups.

3. Make Sure You’re Stocked Up

Few things will slow down your business as quickly as a stoppage in production . Running low on materials or products when demand is high puts you in quite the pickle. Using an online calendar, you can better coordinate with suppliers to ensure you’re always stocked up.

You can also use your Calendar for a different kind of e-commerce business model that has worked for many entrepreneurs and their small businesses. Instead of posting on a website and filling orders as they come, they host a “drop” or dropship with a limited supply of products.

Dropshipping is a common approach for many online businesses. For example, Amazon is a drop-shipper, the fashion industry has a dropping shipping business. You can keep track of all drop shipping information on your Calendar, including where to control the supply and your projections to anticipate the demand.

If you want a more consistent source of income, create a schedule to work with suppliers. Anticipate your needs and schedule shipments accordingly. When dealing with products without expiration dates, consider getting more than what you need to hedge your bets against a massive influx of interest.

4. Run Successful Promotions

Consumers are suckers for a good promotion . You’ve probably made a purchase recently after seeing an offer you couldn’t refuse. Scheduling the occasional promotion with your online Calendar is a great way to boost sales, generate interest, and increase your brand recognition.

Think about when you want to hold a promotion and how long you want it to last. Black Friday is an exciting example. Before, this deal was exclusive to the day after Thanksgiving. Today, companies run Black Friday sales all week and allow them to coincide with Cyber Monday sales. So think about how relevant your sale will be on a specific timetable and schedule it into your Calendar accordingly.

Another potential promotion you can run is a partnership with another brand. Sync up Calendars with each other to synchronize promotions and help each other knock your sales goals out of the park. In addition, intentional syncing makes it easier to coordinate content Calendars to maximize viewership to your combined ventures.

5. Outsource Tasks

There might be some aspects of running an e-commerce business that you’re just not an expert in. A great example is web development. You can have a great product and great salesmanship, but you need to have the right digital tools to get your gear out to the public. Outsourcing work to an actual web developer is a step many entrepreneurs take to get started.

One trouble with outsourcing work is making sure the person you enlist to help is getting their tasks done, and your Calendar can help you with this. By sharing your Calendar with your freelance laborers, you can set clear expectations on deadlines. These deadlines ensure that work gets done on time, even when it’s out of your control.

If you’re ready to grow your eCommerce business , get signed up for Calendar today. Along with tools for helping you manage your business, you’ll also have features such as time analytics to help you unlock your full potential as an entrepreneur.

Image Credit: andrea piacquadio; pexels; thank you!

The post 5 Ways an Online Calendar Helps Build eCommerce appeared first on Calendar .

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Build an Online Empire With This $40 Marketing Boot Camp

In a virtual world where your target audience is actively looking for product, you might think online marketing is easy. Those who've been in the game for any amount of time, however, can tell you nothing is further from the truth. Each social network needs its own marketing strategy, but you can't rely on just one. That's why savvy entrepreneurs need to cover all their bases, and the best way to do that is with The Social Media Growth Marketing Master Class Bundle.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Calendar#Ecommerce#Calendars#Online Businesses#Outsourcing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
Benzinga

Amazon Unveils New Service Allowing Customer To Purchase And Pick Up Products From Local Retailers

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has debuted a new feature which allows customers to purchase products locally. What Happened: On Friday, the online retail giant began offering a service called “Amazon Local Selling” which makes it possible for customers to purchase items from third-party sellers on the company's marketplace and then pick them up at the seller's local shop.
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

This AI-Enabled StartUp Is Helping Businesses Tackle Digital Fraud

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Can you recall the last time you got a quality lead by running an ad campaign? Or are you also drowning in the ‘lots of impressions and no clicks’ boat? Even when you are running cost per action or cost per purchase campaigns, a lot of this traffic is being driven by stalking digital devices through adware injected, installed, or pre-burned on devices. Affirmation that an advertiser's ads are seen and delivered in safe environments aligned with their media plan is table stakes, hence verification is no longer a competitive advantage but a necessity. Protecting spends from invalid or manipulated traffic directly impacts Return On Ad Spends (ROAS) and the effectiveness of media dollars.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Google Calendar will help you cut out distractions with ‘Focus time’

One of the more challenging aspects of setting a work schedule is figuring out when you can take a breather. More often than not, I’ve accidentally scheduled events on my off days, simply because I forgot I was saving that day. Google Calendar already has an ‘Out of office’ option when creating an event, and now an additional ‘Focus time’ setting is rolling out that is less work-specific.
SOFTWARE
Entrepreneur

Startup Funding, Challenges And Opportunities

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In his thoroughly researched book, India Unbound, one of the most fascinating thinkers of modern India Gurcharan Das points out that the idea of entrepreneurship ranks third in the caste system (Vaishya community or business community). He adds that knowledge (Brahmin-ism) appears first in the social hierarchy which is one of the reasons why India does not produce many entrepreneurs. Till date, many businesses are family-owned or handed down in legacy. This book was published almost twenty-one years ago. The point of why India cannot produce entrepreneurs made sense to readers, critics, academia, and intellectuals when the book was released. But in the past twenty years things have changed.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

A Digitalpreneur On Top Digital Marketing Trends To Look Out For In 2021

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The closer we look around ourselves, the more we realize how things have been on a constant rise since the last few years, owing to the tremendous developments and advancements the world has been experiencing across industries and sectors. These advancements are not just the result of the changing times and trends of the world, but most importantly, of the immense hard work, commitment, dedication and relentless drive of young entrepreneurs and professionals, who have put every possible effort into turning their chosen industries successful. The digital space is one which is amongst the most developing industries today that has immersed almost all other industries and sectors and has given umpteen numbers of opportunities for people, brands and businesses to grow in ways more than one. Several entrepreneurs and digital professionals emerged due to the digital wave, who today are leaving no stone unturned to create waves in the industry and take it to the 'next level', harnessing the power of social media tools, digital opportunities and various digital marketing techniques. We came across one such highly driven and high-performing serial entrepreneur named Gianni Senesi, who has been defying the odds, questioning the status quo and creating waves in the digital space as a man of multiple talents. He has emerged as a one-of-a-kind digital marketing guru, marketing and Instagram growth expert, and digital marketer.
MARKETING
GreenwichTime

4 Simple, Proven Ways to Improve Your Customers' Ecommerce Experience

These days, customers can access your business from anywhere in the world. While smart devices and ecommerce have leveled the playing field like never before, the fact remains that the vast majority of people who visit your site aren’t going to make a purchase. In fact, research from Growcode shows...
INTERNET
SlashGear

Google Calendar’s new Focus Time helps users avoid interruptions

Google had introduced a new feature called Focus Time that enables users to protect key blocks of time in their schedule. This feature can, among other things, be used to automatically block meetings that would otherwise overlap with the protect time blocks, ensuring specific periods of time earmarked for personal or other matters don’t end up overlapping with work.
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

15 ways a CEO can build a personal online reputation that boosts their business

With more communication channels than ever available for free, right at our fingertips, there are plenty of options for a CEO to broadcast their business. However, as quick and simple as it can be to talk up your business online through your business and personal social media accounts, it’s just as easy to make the wrong move—one that can hurt your company’s reputation. Indeed, a CEO’s reputation can affect how people view their business.
ECONOMY
wraltechwire.com

ChannelAdvisor unveils upgrades to help ecommerce partners gear up for holiday rush

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced enhancements to its multichannel commerce platform for brands and retailers preparing for the holiday shopping season. Designed to give businesses greater control over the...
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

How Edtech Platforms Are Finding Takers In This Ever-evolving Industry

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The technological progression in India is changing the landscape of the education industry, especially as the sector integrates the latest advancements with the system seamlessly. With the pandemic catching the country off-guard and on-site education models coming to a halt, virtual classrooms and tech-enabled learning are catching pace. Aligning with the new normal, tech-enabled learning is reforming the education culture for the millennial learners.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

5 Ways To Create Value From Your Intellectual Property

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In the 21st century, competitive advantage for business organizations depends on several factors. While some organizations seek to undercut their competition with similar but lower-priced products and services, others develop unique products that are protected by intellectual property such as patents. There has been a massive leap in the ownership of intangible assets by modern organizations in recent years and it is evident from the fact that while S&P 500 companies had only about 17 per cent of their total enterprise value in intangible assets in 1975, in 2020 this has increased to around 90 per cent. This depicts the growing emphasis of companies on intangible assets such as intellectual property (IP) in the recent years.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy