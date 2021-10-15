CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers vs. Seahawks: Practice participation/injury report

By Allison Koehler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers got a relatively clean bill of health ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Only two players have been ruled out: Reserve defensive lineman Carlos Davis (knee), limited in practice all week, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He had shoulder surgery on Wednesday but has yet to be officially placed on injured reserve.

After being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Chase Claypool (hamstring) and James Washington (groin) were full participants.

Ben Roethlisberger (pec/hip) was a full go on Thursday and Friday.

Here’s the full participation/injury report, courtesy of Steelers.com:

Game Status

WR Juju Smith-Schuster (Shoulder) – Out

DT Carlos Davis (Knee) – Out

Friday, October 15

QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Hip) – Full

LB Melvin Ingram III (Not Injury Related) – Full

WR Juju Smith-Schuster (Shoulder) – DNP

OL Trai Turner (Not Injury Related) – Full

WR Chase Claypool (Hamstring) – Full

WR James Washington (Groin) – Full

DT Carlos Davis (Knee) – Limited

DT Cameron Heyward (Neck) – Full

CB Cam Sutton (Groin) – Full

LB Devin Bush (Groin) – Full

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Coaches Decision) – Full

Steelers practice squad: Updated with Week 6 protections

IN THIS ARTICLE
On3.com

Mike Tomlin updates Stephon Tuitt's status

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a chance to recuperate this week with a bye. The Steelers have looked much improved on the offensive side of the ball. Their running game is much improved in their last two victories. Their defense has yet to allow more than 30 points in a game this season. And they have been doing this without their star defensive lineman in Stephon Tuitt.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Speculation

Buckle up, Steelers fans. One of the biggest jobs in college football could be Mike Tomlin’s for the taking this coming off-season. During an interview with Dan Patrick on Monday morning, Carson Palmer dropped a significant nugget regarding USC’s coaching search: the Trojans are reportedly interested in Tomlin. The Steelers...
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Player

Hours before tonight’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks are making a roster move. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was in his second year with the Seahawks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

