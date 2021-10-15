Thousands Of People Are Trying To Leave QAnon, But Getting Out Is Almost Impossible

The View cohost Joy Bewhar said Thursday that black people don't need to be afraid of the COVID-19 vaccine anymore because white people did it as an "experiment." Co-host Sunny Hostin said she was struck by the number of Americans who remain unvaccinated and that the solution may be "fear" — 56% of Americans are fully vaccinated, while 65% have received one dose. Only 46% of black Americans have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine as of Oct. 4, according to CDC data.

