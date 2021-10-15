CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Thousands Of People Are Trying To Leave QAnon, But Getting Out Is Almost Impossible

By Digg Editors
digg.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ-Anon conspiracy theories flourished during the pandemic....

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Joy Behar: Black people shouldn't be hesitant of vaccine because white people were the ‘experiment’

The View cohost Joy Bewhar said Thursday that black people don't need to be afraid of the COVID-19 vaccine anymore because white people did it as an "experiment." Co-host Sunny Hostin said she was struck by the number of Americans who remain unvaccinated and that the solution may be "fear" — 56% of Americans are fully vaccinated, while 65% have received one dose. Only 46% of black Americans have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine as of Oct. 4, according to CDC data.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

Coronavirus cases are going down but still, every day over 75,000 people are getting infected. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anon#Qanon#Get Out
Daily Mail

Boy, five, who travelled to New York for life-saving drug not available on the NHS after his family raised more than £232K is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger every day'

A boy aged five who went to New York for a potentially life-saving vaccine after his family raised more than £232,000 is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger by the day.'. Liam Scott and his parents have been travelling back and forth to America over the past year for experimental cancer treatment, which is not available on the NHS.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Bride's plan to send letters to family telling them they're NOT invited to her wedding is branded 'tacky' and 'tasteless' - but do you agree?

A bride's plan to send letters to relatives who did not make the cut for her wedding has been slammed as 'tacky' and 'tasteless'. Seeking advice in the Australian Facebook group, Modern Wedding, the woman asked if there is a 'nice' way to tell family members who might expect to be included that they have not been invited to her special day.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
digg.com

How Much Billionaires' Wealth Increased During The Pandemic, Visualized

Pre-pandemic net worth was tallied in March, 2020, and was compared to the individuals' net worth as of October, 2021. More than half — 13 of 20 — of the world's richest individuals saw their net worth more than double during this time. Elon Musk had the highest individual net...
MARKETS
ScienceAlert

People Who Believe COVID Conspiracies More Likely to Test Positive, Study Confirms

From early on in the pandemic, conspiracy theories about COVID-19 have spread like wildfire, disseminating vast amounts of misinformation about the virus and vaccines, and tragically costing lives. Now, a new study highlights some of the personal dangers of COVID conspiracy theories – showing how such beliefs can affect and predict people's behavior, potentially giving them greater exposure to the threat of infection, and more besides. "Even if a conspiracy theory is extremely implausible according to logic or scientific evidence, if it seems real to a perceiver, it has a genuine impact on attitudes, emotions, and behavior," researchers explain in a new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
digg.com

It's Getting Chilly, And This Throw Blanket Is Keeping Our Toes Warm

Truth be told, the number one reason we like this glow in the dark blanket is nostalgia. We're immediately transported mentally to a sleepover in the 90s. Now we want some Mountain Dew and stuffed crust pizza while we watch "America's Funniest Videos." As an Amazon Associate we earn from...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy