National Guard says it must comply with vaccine mandate

By Brad Cooper
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas National Guard must comply with a Defense Department directive to mandate vaccines for its troops or risk losing federal funds, the guard's commanding...

Lynn Blankenship
8d ago

No....it doesn’t have to comply. Mandates are not LAWS. We have the CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT to choose !!!! The injection is STILL EXPERIMENTAL !!!! The CONSTITUTION IS THE LAW IN AMERICA.

Bootboyrick
8d ago

No! That is directly against our constitution. DO NOT COMPLY. It’s that simple. Mandates are not laws. Only the Legislators can make this into a law which would never happen as long as there are Republicans who believe in “Personal Choice.” DO NOT COMPLY EVER.

