Hearing Aide: Anthony Casuccio Returns with ‘Emotional Lockdown’ EP

By Hattie Lindert
NYS Music
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo-area native Anthony Casuccio has returned with his first solo effort in over 20 years, Emotional Lockdown. Created last year during COVID-19 lockdown, Casuccio said he used music as an outlet to deal with isolation, composing over a dozen songs that became the six-track album. He plans to include some of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
