CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Zach Ertz's Curtain Call of Contentment

By John McMullen
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 10 days ago

PHILADELPHIA - Zach Ertz came up 11 receptions shy of passing Pro Football Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael when it came to the Eagles' all-time receptions record, but his legacy had long been stamped, so much so that general manager Howie Roseman already confirmed the future.

Ertz will go into the Eagles Hall of Fame when that day comes.

That day will have to wait a while, though, after the tight end was shipped to Arizona for rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick on Friday morning.

A Super Bowl LII hero and the league's single-season reception leader at tight end, Ertz, now 30, arrived in Philadelphia as the No. 35 overall pick in the 2013 draft, the back end of a foundational class that also included Lane Johnson as the No. 4 overall pick in the first round.

He first interned under Brent Celek before blossoming into one of the best receiving tight ends in football, sparking the bar debate of Travis Kelce, George Kittle, or Ertz when it came to the most dominating TEs in football.

He morphed from Southern California kid to hard-nosed Philadelphian, so much so that Ertz and his wife, soccer star Julie Ertz, consider the city home.

"One of the things that kind of irks me the past couple of days is that when this was coming about and people started to know about it, ‘They’re like, well, you know, you’re going home, you’re going [near] California," an emotional Ertz said.

"Julie’s home.’ This is home. Philadelphia is home. That was tough, just to kind of articulate that to people that I love this place. I’ve said it all along. ... I did the best I could every day. I can leave knowing that."

Ertz did a tearful goodbye after last season when it was considered a fait accompli that the veteran wouldn't be back and he, Carson Wentz, and Jason Kelce seemed to be reminiscing while lingering on Lincoln Financial Field after finishing an ugly pandemic season with a loss to the Washington Football Team.

Ertz was expected to be gone by the draft and then during offseason work while staying away, ironically in Arizona at Jordan Hicks' house with Julie as both rehabbed injuries together. OTAs turned into training camp and potential fines forced Ertz back into the NovaCare Complex but not without a protest as he often wore his shorts inside out to hide the Eagles' logo.

A funny thing happened from there as Nick Sirianni's first core value took hold and the rookie coach developed a close relationship with Ertz bonding over their love of route-running.

"Zach and I started to get close just with our love for wide receiver/tight end route running, how to run routes," Sirianni said. "... We shared that similar passion and that similar love for the game. That's where we were able to see that we could help each other, and that's where our relationship was able to grow."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zcbL_0cSg02jh00
Zach Ertz USA Today

The relationship only lasted six games and two wins, although Ertz went out on a high note, playing extensively with Dallas Goedert on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and catching a touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts.

Ertz wanted to play despite being told that the structure of the deal was in place and would be executed on Friday morning after what turned out to be a 28-22 setback to Tampa Bay.

"Obviously, I’m emotional about it," he said, adding that he spent 30 minutes crying at his locker afterward.

The Eagles had a tough decision to make with Roseman playing bad cop and choosing the younger, ascending option in Goedert.

Rumors of discord over the past year between the organization and Ertz were played down and now that the page has finally been turned.

"This isn't "Days of Our Lives," Roseman said. ... Zach is someone we have a very close relationship with. And that doesn't mean, just like everybody in their personal lives, there aren’t ups and downs and there are moments you don't see eye to eye. But this is a guy who is family to us.

"This is a guy that – I don't know how many other players since I've been here that you talk to two days before a game, and you talk about the opportunity, and you kind of talk through it with them."

Roseman drafted Ertz and will always have an affinity for one of his home runs as a personnel evaluator.

"Zach will be a friend for life," said the GM. "We'll be celebrating for life. This isn't like an obituary here. I said when we left, we're not saying goodbye. So, there's no hard feelings at all. It's family with us and Zach.

"I personally, I drafted Zach Ertz. I signed him a couple times. And I still have a picture of us together with our family after we won the Super Bowl and his game ball when he set the single-season tight end record. There's no issues. None."

Ertz will ultimately leave Philadelphia with an open invitation to return home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsFZy_0cSg02jh00
Zach Ertz scores his final touchdown as an Eagles on Thursday night, a 5-yard catch from Jalen Hurts USA Today

"I loved this place," said Ertz. "I don’t regret me playing here the last six weeks. It’s been a lot of fun. I said that during camp. I was having a blast in training camp. I was having a blast coming to work every day. Obviously, we didn’t win enough games in the first six weeks. And obviously, I wished I would have played a little more at times, or got the ball a little more at times.

"But to me, all I care about is winning football games. We just didn’t do it enough in the first six weeks."

There are always going to be critics bemoaning Ertz's blocking or his failure to get YAC but he figured out the key to America's most passionate sports city.

The fans vent because they care.

"The standards (here) are so high for a reason," Ertz said. "The fans care so much. It’s tough for some people. I loved it. That was the bottom line. I loved playing here. I didn’t care if I got booed. I didn’t care if I got bad things on a Monday after a terrible game on Sunday because I knew I was going to be in here Monday early catching JUGS machines if I had a couple of drops, or working on blocking if I missed a block.

"That’s all I cared about, was trying to get better and be the best player I could… I can walk out the door today emotional, but obviously content about everything we’ve done here."

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

The Eagles Claimed A New Quarterback On Monday

The Philadelphia Eagles added a quarterback to the mix on Monday, by claiming a former Miami Dolphins signal caller off of waivers. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles brought aboard Reid Sinnett Monday afternoon. The 24-year-old had just been waived on Saturday before the Dolphins’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Ertz has heartbreaking reaction to trade from Eagles

Zach Ertz may have been expecting to be traded by the Philadelphia Eagles, but that didn’t make things any easier when word came down. Ertz was very emotional when speaking to Philadelphia media for the final time on Friday after being dealt to the Arizona Cardinals. Ertz grew up in southern California, so the move brings him closer to home, at least in theory. He disputed that, though, and also detailed his tearful reaction to the deal.
NFL
chatsports.com

NFC West leading Cardinals acquire TE Zach Ertz from Eagles

The best team in the NFC West just acquired another weapon for their already-potent offense. Tight end Zach Ertz, who has been rumored to be on his way out in Philadelphia for a while now, was finally dished off to the Arizona Cardinals Friday morning in exchange for CB Tay Gowan and a 5th round selection.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Zach Ertz’s name “could resurface” in trade talks

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... NFL trade deadline: Early buzz, who might be on the move and the latest on Chandler Jones, Marlon Mack, Marcus Maye, others - ESPN+. You can’t ever sleep on the Philadelphia Eagles potentially unloading a player or two at the deadline. Sources...
NFL
EagleMaven

Isaac Seumalo's Season Over, as OL Injury Woes Continue

ARLINGTON, Texas – Here we go again, it’s 2020 all over, like a visit to Groundhog Day with Bill Murray waiting around the next corner. Isaac Seumalo’s season is over. He’s the Eagles’ left guard, and, yes, that’s a position on the offensive line. The same offensive line that helped ruin the Eagles a year ago and looks well on its way to spoiling this one, too.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
George Kittle
Person
Julie Ertz
EagleMaven

EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Perhaps Some Good News on Injury Horizon

PHILADELPHIA – It’s not easy to find much good news on a very bleak injury front for the Eagles, but maybe there was some brightening on Wednesday when safety Rodney McLeod and linebacker Davion Taylor were listed as full participants. There’s a catch. Wednesday’s practice was simply a walkthrough, so...
NFL
EagleMaven

Dallas Goedert, Jonathan Gannon Focus on Travis Kelce

PHILADELPHIA - Dallas Goedert is regarded as one of the better young tight ends in football and the fourth-year player out of South Dakota State has practiced side-by-side with one of the standards at his position for his entire career in Philadelphia, three-time Pro Bowl selection Zach Ertz. By Sunday,...
NFL
EagleMaven

Jonathan Gannon's Defense Under Pressure

PHILADELPHIA – Remember when the Eagles were tied for second in fewest points allowed, surrendering just two touchdowns in two games? Good times, those. Then the Dallas Cowboys came along and sent the Eagles into a free fall with a 41-point, five-touchdown outburst on Monday night, with the 59-yard interception return by Trevon Diggs not counting on the defense’s ledger.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Open Invitation#Obituary#American Football#Pro Football Hall#Eagles#Philadelphian#Lincoln Financial Field#The Washington Fo
EagleMaven

Eagles Defense Hits Bear Market in Shootout Loss to Chiefs

PHILADELPHIA - You knew it coming in and that's how it unfurled at Lincoln Financial Field. Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill were just too explosive for the Eagles and Kansas City pulled away down the stretch, scoring six touchdowns in seven possessions during a 42-30 shootout. Mahomes finished with five...
NFL
EagleMaven

Penalties Negate 3 TDs, Eagles Lose Third Straight Game with Loss to Chiefs

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were kicking field goals while the Kansas City Chiefs were scoring touchdowns in their matchup on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. That’s not a recipe for victory against one of the best teams in the AFC, and predictably the Eagles lost their third straight game, this one a 42-30 loss to visiting Kansas City.
NFL
EagleMaven

Red-Zone Inconsistency Sinks Eagles Against Explosive Chiefs

PHILADELPHIA - If you're looking for the difference in what was a 42-30 Eagles loss to Kansas City on Sunday, the most obvious one was the explosive Chiefs offense which featured five Patrick Mahomes touchdown passes, three of them to Tyreek Hill, and 200 yards rushing. Peel the onion back,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
EagleMaven

It's Not Just Derek Barnett as Yellow Flags Fly Against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA – There’s a perception that Derek Barnett is the biggest offender when it comes to the Eagles’ NFL-leading penalty total. It’s not exactly accurate, though head coach Nick Sirianni has fanned that flame after being caught on camera during Monday night’s game, mouthing the words, “it’s always him,” after Barnett jumped offsides.
NFL
BrownsDigest

Cardinals Acquire Zach Ertz Ahead of Browns Matchup

The Arizona Cardinals lost tight end Maxx Williams to a season-ending injury in their last game and Friday, they made a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire tight end Zach Ertz. Sunday, the Cleveland Browns host the Cardinals. Ertz has already played this week as he took part in...
NFL
EagleMaven

Lane Johnson Out with Personal Matter

PHILADELPHIA – Right tackle Lane Johnson will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Johnson struggled with an ankle injury during the week, but that was not the reason he will miss the game after the team announced he is out dealing with a personal matter. The Eagles...
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
583
Followers
669
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy