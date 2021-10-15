CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergrande's Swedish electric vehicle unit in sale talks, CEO says

By Helena Soderpalm, Krystal Hu
 10 days ago

STOCKHOLM/NEW YORK (Oct 15):The Swedish electric vehicle unit of China Evergrande Group is in talks with US and European venture capital firms and industrial partners to find new owners, its top chief said, as its Chinese parent battles default on more than US$300 billion in debts. National Electric Vehicle...

