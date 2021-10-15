CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
QAnon figurehead announces run for Congress

MSNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon Watkins, the former 8chan administrator believed to be the origin of the QAnon conspiracy theory, has announced he...

www.msnbc.com

TheDailyBeast

Georgia Republican Survey Finds MAGA Election Conspiracy Theorists Ditching GOP, Says Report

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has become notorious as MAGA world’s most unhinged ally in Congress—but, according to a new report, she was recently shocked to discover that she may be losing support from pro-Trump election conspiracy theorists in Georgia. The New York Times reports that Greene was “surprised” by a recent internal survey that is said to have found that 9 percent of GOP voters could sit out future elections in the state if Georgia doesn’t carry out a forensic audit of the 2020 election first. The survey reportedly found that 5 percent of Republican voters said they would definitely sit out the 2022 election without an audit, and an additional 4 percent said they would consider not casting a vote. The Times reports Republican strategists found the survey result “alarming,” especially in light of Donald Trump’s threats last week that he’ll order his supporters not to vote in future elections if he doesn’t feel his baseless 2020 conspiracy theories are properly addressed.
The Week

2 Jan. 6 rally organizers say they will implicate GOP members of Congress in plot to overturn Trump's loss

Two people who helped plan the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that preceded the Capitol insurgency have begun sharing their knowledge with the House Jan. 6 committee, and they have "explosive allegations that multiple members of Congress were intimately involved in planning both [former President Donald] Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent," Rolling Stone reported Sunday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deseret News

Some Republicans think this issue will tank their party in the midterms

Elections are about the future, so why are so many Republicans making next year’s midterms about the past?. In races across the country, top Republican candidates are looking back to 2020 by either making “election integrity” a key part of their campaigns, supporting partisan audits even though earlier state-mandated audits found no evidence of widespread fraud, or questioning and in some cases denying the results of last year’s election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Trump's stolen election lie is on the ballot in 2022, thanks to these candidates

The future of U.S. elections is on the ballot in 2022, largely because former President Donald Trump can’t let go of the past. “The single biggest issue — the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers — is talking about the election fraud of 2020’s presidential election,” Trump said last week at a rally in Iowa, again pushing the lie that a second term was stolen from him and that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pitt professor releasing video to bolster run for Congress

No one knows exactly what the field for the 18th Congressional District will look like — or what shape the district will be in time for next year's elections — but the lone Democrat in the race so far is trying to remind voters that he's here to stay, and that he has a story of his own.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mic

Dear god, the dude allegedly behind QAnon is running for Congress

Here are two seemingly contradictory, yet simultaneous truths:. 1) The perpetually mutating goulash of warmed-over conspiracy theories and antisemitic tropes known as QAnon is so laughably bogus that the fact anyone actually believes it’s real is a testament to the human spirit’s bottomless depths of desperation and gullibility. 2) Someone...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Progressive Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee Announces Run For Congress

Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee (D) announced Tuesday that she is running for Congress, escalating the contest to fill a Pittsburgh-area seat a day after 14-term incumbent Rep. Mike Doyle (D) declared his plans to retire. Lee, a progressive attorney and the first Black woman to represent southwest Pennsylvania in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSJM

St. Joseph Doctor Running For Congress

A St. Joseph doctor has announced her candidacy for Congress in the Sixth District. Sherry O’Donnell officially launched her campaign on Friday night. She’s the owner of Rappha Medical Center in St. Josep. O’Donnell says rights are being stripped away from the American people and she wants to stop it. She previously told The Herald Palladium COVID restrictions don’t make any sense. At her campaign announcement, O’Donnell said it’s time for new representation for the Sixth District. Also running against Upton in the Republican primary are Berrien County Commissioner Ezra Scott, state Representative Steve Carra of Three Rivers, and Kalamazoo Marine Corps veteran Jon Rocha. The general election for Sixth District will be November 8, 2022.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

QAnon promoter Ron Watkins is running for Congress in Arizona

Ron Watkins, long-suspected of being “Q”, the mysterious figure behind the QAnon conspiracy theory and one of the leading purveyors of the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump, announced his candidacy for Congress in Arizona this week. In a video posted to the social media...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Herald-Palladium

Sherry O'Donnell to run for Congress, eyes Upton's seat

ST. JOSEPH — A St. Joseph doctor has announced her candidacy for the 6th Congressional District. Sherry O’Donnell, R-St. Joseph, officially launches her campaign at 6 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Township Community Center, where she will be among a handful of primary challengers to U.S. Rep. Fred Upton.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
blogforarizona.net

Carpetbagger “Q” of QAnon Fame Plans To Run For Congress In Arizona

Has the Arizona GQP hit rock bottom yet? It is bad enough that we have so many GQP asshats in the legislature and running for office who are devotees of the QAnon conspiracy cult, but now their cult leader “Q” has filed a statement of interest to run for Congress in Arizona. This carpetbagger isn’t even an Arizona resident!
ARIZONA STATE
Stamford Advocate

Man who many believe was behind QAnon posts says he's running for congress

PHOENIX (AP) — Ron Watkins, one of the most prominent figures in the QAnon conspiracy movement, said Monday he is running for Congress in Arizona because the state is at the forefront of the fight by many Republicans over the 2020 election results. Watkins, a prominent promoter of false claims...
PHOENIX, AZ

