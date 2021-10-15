QAnon figurehead announces run for Congress

A St. Joseph doctor has announced her candidacy for Congress in the Sixth District. Sherry O’Donnell officially launched her campaign on Friday night. She’s the owner of Rappha Medical Center in St. Josep. O’Donnell says rights are being stripped away from the American people and she wants to stop it. She previously told The Herald Palladium COVID restrictions don’t make any sense. At her campaign announcement, O’Donnell said it’s time for new representation for the Sixth District. Also running against Upton in the Republican primary are Berrien County Commissioner Ezra Scott, state Representative Steve Carra of Three Rivers, and Kalamazoo Marine Corps veteran Jon Rocha. The general election for Sixth District will be November 8, 2022.
