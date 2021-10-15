CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Age 4 may leave Xbox One, PlayStation 4 behind

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AT66E_0cSfonPb00

We’ve known for a while now that Dragon Age 4 is in the works over at BioWare, but both the developer and its owner, Electronic Arts, have been mostly quiet about it over the past couple of years. We may not know when Dragon Age 4 is going to release, but today we’re learning that when it finally gets here, it may genuinely be a current-generation game, launching for Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC while leaving the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 behind.

This information comes from a couple different sources. The first is developer Daniel Nordlander on LinkedIn, whose work history shows that he served as the lead player designer for Dragon Age on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While that certainly suggests Dragon Age 4 will be limited to current-gen consoles and PC, GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb has also confirmed with his sources that Dragon Age 4 will be limited to those platforms.

As Grubb points out in his write-up, it isn’t a surprise to learn that Dragon Age 4 will give past-gen consoles the cold shoulder in favor of being a truly current-gen game. While publishers and developers are currently releasing many games as cross-gen titles, they’re bound to move away from the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 eventually.

Dragon Age 4 is possibly still a long way off, and by the time it launches, current-gen games may be the norm. At most, we’d only expect publishers and developers to support previous-gen consoles for two or three years after new consoles launch, and it could very well be the case that Dragon Age 4 is further off than that.

However, even if it isn’t, it’s possible that Electronic Arts simply wants to make Dragon Age 4 a current-gen game so BioWare doesn’t need to worry about making a previous-gen version of the game. Hopefully, we will get confirmation from these two companies soon, but considering BioWare has been very quiet about Dragon Age in recent months, we might be waiting a while.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Among Us Xbox Series X, PS5, previous-gen console release date confirmed

Among Us enjoyed a massive rise in popularity during the pandemic, and in the time since then, we’ve seen the game slowly spread to other platforms. While the Among Us got its start on iOS, Android, and Steam, it has since launched on Nintendo Switch, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass for PC. Today, we finally learned when Among Us will be heading to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and even better is the news that it’ll be on those platforms before the end of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Xbox October update brings night mode and 4K dashboard to all

October’s Xbox update is here, and while it doesn’t include a ton of new features, the few that it’s shipping are big ones indeed. Chief among the new features in this update is the new 4K dashboard for Xbox Series X. Early adopters have been waiting for this feature for months, but it’s not the only notable feature included in the October Xbox update.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Halo Infinite PC version, AMD and Razer partnerships detailed

Even though most of the Halo series is now on PC, Halo Infinite will mark the first time in series history that a Halo game launches on Xbox and PC at the same time. Today, Microsoft offered an in-depth look at the game’s PC version, listing the features it’ll support at launch and what it took to get those features up and running. Microsoft also announced new partnerships with AMD, Discord, and Razer for Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Report: Dragon Age 4 Only Being Developed For PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Won’t Come to Last-Gen

It may come as little surprise, but new reports are emerging that Dragon Age 4 (or whatever the next Dragon Age game is called) isn’t coming to last-gen consoles. GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb says that the upcoming Dragon Age title is only in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (and PC), without consideration for a cross-gen releases on the likes of PS4 and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Grubb
thexboxhub.com

Become The Riftbreaker on Xbox, Game Pass, PC and PlayStation

It was way back in March of 2019 when we first heard of The Riftbreaker, a game that EXOR Studios hope will mix up the base-building, survival genre like never before. But now it’s here and it’s time to become The Riftbreaker on Xbox, PC and PlayStation, through Xbox Game Pass if you wish too.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Dragon Age 4 rumoured to launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC only

It’s being reported that Bioware’s upcoming RPG Dragon Age 4 will launch exclusively for new-gen consoles and PC. The report comes from GamesBeat who cite the LinkedIn profile of the game’s former Lead Player Designer Daniel Nordlander. Nordlander’s employment history mentions his work on the game for a year between October 2019 and October 2020. However, it only lists PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 as platforms. In addition, GamesBeat say they’ve separately confirmed that EA has only planned the game for new-gen systems.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Dragon Age 4 May Be Next-Gen and PC Exclusive

Dragon Age fans haven’t had an easy go since the Inquisition DLC launched. The game was fantastic, as were all additions made to it–the Trespasser DLC, in particular, drove the story forward in an incredibly powerful way, and fans have been desperate to see what’s next since its 2015 release. This year’s EA Play Live event saw the series completely absent, and the last glimpse we got of Dragon Age 4 was of a teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2020. What we did see looked fantastic, and seemed to be a direct continuation of the events culminating at the very end of Inquisition content. While it may not be detailed content of the game in general, various sources are now claiming that Dragon Age 4 is only in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. That’s right: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players may be out of luck.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 4#Electronic Arts#Linkedin#Gamesbeat
thexboxhub.com

Gleylancer shoots em up on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

First released on the SEGA Mega Drive way back in 1992, it’s time for the iconic Gleylancer to be revived for modern consoles – with launch on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. Oh, and it’s fully optimised for the next-gen too. Available to purchase and download right now, Greylancer takes what...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Dragon Age 4 could ditch last-gen consoles with PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC release

Dragon Age 4 is reportedly only going to release for the new generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles alongside a PC version, ditching the last-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. With the game’s release window still to be announced, indicating that it could be at least a year away, if not more, this will no doubt please gamers wanting to get the most out of their shiny new toys.
VIDEO GAMES
uticaphoenix.net

How to play FIFA 22 early on PlayStation & Xbox

FIFA 22 will soon be emblazoned across our screens with its October launch, but if you can’t wait to get your hands on the game, you can play it early. Whether your console is a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, EA Sports facilitates an early access perk for those who are keen to get things started.
FIFA
UPI News

'Elden Ring' for PlayStation, Xbox and PC delayed to February

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Elden Ring, an upcoming fantasy action-RPG from developer From Software who collaborated with George R.R. Martin on the project, has been delayed to Feb. 25. The game is coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC. Elden Ring was originally set to launch on Jan. 21.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
imore.com

Apple hints at Apple Music for Xbox and PlayStation

Apple has just hinted at Apple Music for gaming consoles. It comes as the company announced a new Siri-only Apple Music plan. Apple's website now says that Apple Music is available on gaming consoles if they support Apple Music. Apple has added a reference to gaming console support for Apple...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo titles are on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada currently has several console titles, including NBA 2K22, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more on sale. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4): $29.99 (regularly $79.99) The Last of Us Remastered (PS4): $9.99 (regularly $19.99) Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5): $49.99 (regularly $79.99) Uncharted 4: A...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass: Age of Empires IV, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and More

In this edition of Coming Soon to Game Pass, we’re bringing you a variety of games to look forward to. Seeking an epic fighting game experience? Want to explore space from your couch? Looking for a real-time-strategy game with deep roots in the history of PC gaming coming day one with Game Pass for PC? We’ve got you covered on all the above and much more. It’s going to be a great month, let’s jump in!
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Elden Ring may look amazing even on Xbox One consoles

It’s perhaps the most anticipated game of this nascent generation of consoles – but you might not need an Xbox Series X or PS5, to be wowed by Elden Ring’s gorgeous looks. A new leak of alleged footage from the game shows Elden Ring running on what is said to...
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Is Hitting PlayStation And Xbox On October 26

It's also coming to PC and Switch (via the cloud), so you can play this blockbuster release on just about any platform you have. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Additional submission from Grant Brunner:. Submitted 7 hours ago via gaming. Ex-BioWare Montreal animation director Dave Wilkinson...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Among Us is Coming to PlayStation and Xbox on December 14

It’s been a while since Innersloth announced Among Us for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and recently confirmed that though there had been a little bit of a delay, the popular multiplayer social deduction game would still be coming to the consoles this year. Now, an exact release date has been announced.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy