CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Football Friday Night: Five Points Ahead of Week 8

By Adrian Broaddus
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's all coming down to the final four weeks of district play and playoff spots are on the line across the city of El Paso. While Super 5A takes a bye week before district play, the rest of the city is heating up in action. Follow 600 ESPN El...

krod.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Seeks to Snap Winless Streak in Eastern Time Zone Games This Weekend

UTEP football is 0-25-1 all-time in eastern time zone games. This has to be one of the most bizarre records that UTEP holds in any sport. The Miners are historically awful when it comes to traveling against teams in the eastern time zone. This week, the Miners (6-1, 3-0 C-USA) will get a chance to snap this streak when they face Florida Atlantic (4-3, 2-1) on Saturday with a 4 p.m. kickoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
600 ESPN El Paso

Week 9 Kicks Off with Playoff Hopes on the Line Across El Paso

It's all coming down to the final three weeks of district play and playoff spots are on the line across the city of El Paso. Follow 600 ESPN El Paso all evening for live scoring updates of all the scheduled games. Listen in on 600 ESPN El Paso to listen to the latest edition of Football Friday Night starting at 7 p.m., hosted by Beau Bagley and Paul MacKinnon. All of the photos following the game are provided by Prep 1.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Socorro, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Pecos, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Football Continues to Invite Top Local Prospects to Home Games

If you’ve been to UTEP football games before the actual kickoff, you might notice groups that walk down on the field and soak in the scene of college football. Turns out, those groups are filled with the best local prospects in high school football, along with parents that get a chance to visit the Sun Bowl. It’s been a reoccurring theme at UTEP home games and head coach Dana Dimel says that the staff plans to extend more invites for the remaining home games.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

New Venue Highlights 2021 Greater El Paso Football Showcase

Goodbye Sun Bowl and hello SAC. The Greater El Paso Football Showcase held it's annual press conference today and the Socorro Activities Complex will be the new host venue of the 29th annual high school football all star game. The 11th annual showcase combine will be held at the SAC on Friday, December 17th from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. and the all star game will be the following day. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Twins#Rams#Ints#Falcons#American Football#Prep 1#Ysleta
600 ESPN El Paso

What is Next For UTEP Athletics After C-USA Exodus

With the official news today that UTSA, North Texas, Rice, UAB, Charlotte, and FAU will all leave Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference beginning in the 2023-24 athletic season, what does that do to UTEP? The Miners suddenly find themselves in an eight-member C-USA, but that number could change if the Sun Belt decides to expand by two or four schools. Southern Miss could be on their way to the Sun Belt regardless, and the Golden Eagles would then take either Western Kentucky with them to the SBC in one scenario or Marshall and Old Dominion in another. That means C-USA would be left with either seven or, at worst, five schools once the smoke clears. Where does that leave the Miners? Here are the best scenarios we know at this point.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Gonzaga is No. 1 in Preseason AP Top 25; UCLA, Kansas Next

Gonzaga is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Bulldogs held the No. 1 ranking all last season and reached the national championship game. They earned 55 of 63 first-place votes. UCLA is No. 2 and received the other eight first-place votes after reaching last year's Final Four. Kansas, Villanova and Texas round out the top five. Reigning national champion Baylor is ranked No. 8. The Big Ten and Southeastern conferences have the most teams in the Top 25, with five each.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
600 ESPN El Paso

Titans Stop Allen on 4th Down, Hang on to Beat Bills 34-31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry scored his third touchdown with 3:05 left, and the Tennessee Titans stopped Josh Allen on a fourth-down quarterback sneak in the final seconds to beat Buffalo 34-31. The Bills' four-game winning streak was snapped. The AFC East leaders drove to the Titans 3 on their final possession and could have sent the game to overtime with a field goal, but instead went for the win — and didn’t execute. On fourth down, the rugged quarterback moved from the shotgun to take the snap from under center. Tennessee’s defensive line surged forward to meet Allen, whose legs went out from under him.
NFL
600 ESPN El Paso

AP Top 25 College Football Poll is a Cat and Dog Fight

(AP) — Cincinnati has moved up to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll for the best ranking for a team from outside the traditional power conferences since 2010. The Bulldogs remained a unanimous No. 1 with 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Bearcats inched up a spot, taking advantage of Iowa’s loss to Purdue. The Hawkeyes dropped nine places to No. 11. The Boilermakers moved into the rankings at No. 25, snapping the longest current AP poll drought for a Power Five school. Purdue was last ranked in 2007. No. 24 Texas-San Antonio is ranked for the first time in the history of the program. Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by Alabama and Ohio State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
600 ESPN El Paso

LSU All-American Eli Ricks is Out For the Season

Things continue to get worse for LSU, as All-American cornerback Eli Ricks is now done for the rest of the season, coach Ed Orgeron announced today. Ricks exited last Saturday's game at Kentucky with a shoulder injury. The Ricks is the latest in a long line of unfortunate injuries to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Football Dana Dimel Ranks as Lowest-Paid Coach in C-USA

UTEP football head coach Dana Dimel, who is leading the Miners on a 5-1 start to the 2021 season, is the lowest-paid coach in all of Conference USA, according to USA Today. However, C-USA football coaches make between $746,000 and $1.9 million, which isn't a very significant pay gap. What is significant, though, is the starting salary for first-year coaches compared to a seasoned coach like Dimel. For example, Will Hall ($800,000 per year) and Charles Huff ($755,500) are making more as a first-year coach compared to Dimel, who is entering year four.
COLLEGE SPORTS
600 ESPN El Paso

Mercury Even WNBA Finals With 91-86 Overtime Win Over Sky

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner dunked while scoring 29 points, Diana Taurasi had eight of her 20 points in overtime and Phoenix Mercury evened the WNBA Finals with a 91-86 win over the Chicago Sky. Griner kept the Mercury within reach of Chicago during a sluggish start and brought the Phoenix Suns players sitting courtside to their feet with her second career playoff dunk in the first quarter. She scored on a turnaround jump to help give Phoenix a late four-point lead in regulation, but just missed blocking Courtney Vandersloot’s tying layup with 4.4 seconds left. Taurasi opened overtime with a four-point play and added a 3-pointer that put Phoenix up 89-86 with 1:24 left. Skylar Diggins-Smith, who had 13 points and 12 assists, sealed it on a layup with 12.8 seconds left.
BASKETBALL
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy