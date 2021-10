Our newest documentary, premiering this coming Monday, October 25th at 9pm, looks at the creation of the Adirondack Park Agency, 50-years ago, this summer. The documentary, produced by filmmaker Paul Frederick, is based on years of interviews journalist Brad Edmondson did with several of the major players who worked to create the A-P-A. The Adirondack Experience, the Museum on Blue Mountain Lake is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the founding of the APA with a year-long initiative including an online exhibition the museum has just launched, and watch a symposium hosted by ADKX featuring former APA staffers, environmentalists, and Adirondack historians on the 50th anniversary of the APA: Learn more:www.theadkx.org.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO