Fresno State at Wyoming: Crunching Numbers

 10 days ago
Wyoming's Braden Smith tackles Air Force fullback Emmanuel Michel during their game Saturday night at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Chancey Bush, The Gazette

14-4 The Cowboys, who are 2-0 at home this season with a 19-16 win over Montana State in the opener and a 45-12 win over Ball State on Sept. 18, will play three of their next four games at War Memorial Stadium. Since 2016, the Pokes are 14-4 (.778) in Mountain West home games. During the Craig Bohl era (2014-present), the Cowboys are 17-9 in home conference games with perfect 4-0 marks in 2016 and 2019.

28 UW has 28 players from California, which is more than any other state represented on the roster. The list of Golden State imports includes starters Solomon Byrd (Palmdale), Sean Chambers (Kerman), Easton Gibbs (Temecula), Azizi Hearn (Oceanside) and Ravontae Holt (Sacramento).

45-0 Fresno State and UW both played UConn earlier this season. The Bulldogs bludgeoned the Huskies 45-0 on Aug. 28 at home. The Cowboys escaped with a 24-22 win on Sept. 25 in East Hartford, Conn.

371.7 Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, a Washington transfer, has passed for 2,230 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He ranks fourth in the FBS in passing yards per game (371.7) behind Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe (447.0), Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong (410.0) and Mississippi State’s Will Rogers (372.4).

2,647 Running back Xazavian Valladay, who moved into fifth place on UW’s all-time rushing list after finishing with 96 yards at Air Force, needs 26 yards to pass Wynel Seldon (2,672 yards, 2005-08) for fourth. Valladay (2,647 yards) also has a chance to run down Ryan Christopherson (2,906 yards, 1991-94) and Devin Moore (2,963, 2005-08) to get to second place. Catching Brian Hill (4,287 yards, 2014-16), who set the program’s single-game all-purpose yardage record (281 rushing, 106 receiving) in a 45-17 road win at Fresno State in 2014, will be difficult even if Valladay returns for another season.

4,692 Valladay was one of the running backs voted to the preseason all-Mountain West team. The other was Fresno State’s Ronnie Rivers, a super senior who is fourth in the school’s all-time list with 4,692 yards all-purpose yards.

The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent

