This year, the Yale School of Public Health is accommodating a record number of students in scholarship aid — a result of donations from alumni and school affiliates. The School of Public Health aims to raise $300,000 in alumni donations by the end of 2021 — the most ambitious goal in the school’s history. School of Public Health leadership council member Mary Gilbert Lawrence MPH ’98 and James Lawrence ’74 extended a donation at the beginning of October to cover the remaining funds the school needed, which totaled around $85,000. Two other donors have also established a challenge fund that will match gifts of $25,000 or more to establish endowed scholarship funds at the School of Public Health.

CHARITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO