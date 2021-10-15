CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Wrangler Jeans Seeking Local Talent For Montana Commercial

By Jesse James
96.7 KISS FM
96.7 KISS FM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wrangler Jeans is looking for Montana residents interested in being featured in a commercial that's being filmed near Ennis beginning next week. Filming dates are scheduled for October 20 & 21 and will take place at various locations throughout the state. First, Wrangler is looking for an OCP talent...

bozemanskissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
City
Ennis, MT
96.7 KISS FM

What Winter Boots Should You Buy? Here Are Some Spots in Bozeman

Winter is creeping up very quickly on us and if there is one piece of clothing that I can tell you that is not only necessary but crucial to have. Montana winters have one big factor and that is they are long, snowy, and very cold. That means winter jackets, fleece-lined pants, wool socks, and beanies are definite clothing options to have but there is one thing you need that is way more important than the rest.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Fall is the Perfect Time For Agate Hunting in Montana

Rockhounding is a popular pastime in Montana. You can find a plethora of treasures including petrified wood, agates, sapphires, crystals, fossils, and more. I spend many weekends during the summer on rivers in Montana and a lot of time walking rock bars and shorelines. It's a lot like treasure hunting. You never know what you'll find. Rockhounding is also something that is fun for the whole family. Not only do you get to spend quality time outdoors together, but you may find something really cool.
96.7 KISS FM

[Opinion] Is This Really Montana’s Cut Off For Help? I Have To Be Mistaken

If you are a single parent with just one kiddo, I don't know how you do it. Bless you and your family!. At first, I thought I read this wrong, but then I went to the website to pretend to apply for assistance and started putting in numbers to see if it was accurate or not. Low and behold, it is. So here is the problem I am having with this, let's put our out-of-state people completely out of mind for this. Let's ONLY use the perspective of people who have been here 10+ years. I am just going to focus on the rent situation because it is the easiest. The average rent for Montana ten years ago was around $700. Now the rent is currently averaging around $1600, which seems a tad high, and I know you agree with me. Here is what I am struggling to understand, let's say you have lived here your whole life and you have been struggling to keep up with costs, but you do not want to leave the place where you have roots. You may need to look to the state for some public assistance, which lots of us have had to do from time to time, it is absolutely nothing to ever be ashamed of.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Common Sense#Ocp#The Montana Film Office
96.7 KISS FM

Cali Kids Apologize To Montana. “We Are Not THOSE types of kids”

I have neighbors from all over. Minnesota, Utah, and yes...California. So the other day as I was taking out the trash, I stopped to talk to Kyle (he and his girlfriend are from California). I was curious as to whether they can feel the animosity when they tell people where they are from. I personally like Kyle and Steph (that's the girlfriend), they are always really nice, they say hello, they let me pet their dog, so I consider them pretty "alright".
96.7 KISS FM

The Best Steakhouse in Montana Has Stiff Competition

You could go anywhere in Montana and find a fantastic steakhouse. Whether you want fancy or historic, there are quite a few to choose from. Love Food came out with a list of Each State's Best Steakhouse and this is a pleasantly surprising choice. Honestly, I have heard of this spot but never have had the opportunity to go try this spot but now I have to try it out soon. The best steakhouse in Montana is the Lolo Creek Steakhouse in Lolo, Montana.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Who Knew These Bozeman Women Were Amazing? I Certainly Agree

Let me start with saying THANK YOU to the BPW. You, ladies, are a real inspiration for other women in the community and I am feeling so blessed to be a part of it. Last night I got the opportunity to meet some of the most professional, fun, beautiful, successful women in Bozeman. I could go on and on about how much of an honor it was to be asked to be a part of the Bozeman Business and Professional Women's Annual Event. The theme "I am woman, hear me roar" just put the icing on the cake for this event. Women dressed in animal print, cheering on their business peers, celebrating success and achievement, let me just say this, IT WAS AMAZING.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
96.7 KISS FM

A Pickleball Court Complex in Bozeman? You’ve Got to Be Kidding

Bozeman is rapidly changing, and some of the changes can be confusing at times. Here's an example. On Wednesday, the Bozeman Parks and Recreation Department gave an update on the Pickleball Court Complex that's currently under construction in Bogert Park. Construction is nearly 80% done and the complex is expected to open next summer.
96.7 KISS FM

Thanksgiving In Montana: What are Montanans Favorite Side Dishes?

I'm pretty much into full-blown Holiday mode. So much so, that I bought the Thanksgiving Turkey yesterday and put it in the freezer. I'm super excited for a couple of reasons, one, because I'm a fat guy and I love food and two, this will be my first year of smoking the turkey on my pellet grill. In fact, I'm not only doing the turkey on the grill, I'm planning on smoking the dressing (stuffing) and mac and cheese on the grill as well.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

What’s The Farthest Distance Would You Date Someone?

Dating sometimes in Montana can be a little tough depending on your location and your only choice might be long-distance but how far is too far?. Dating in Bozeman can be pretty difficult depending on what avenue you take. People use dating apps, speed dating events, and the old-fashioned way of meeting people in public but sometimes you just don't know whether or not are in a relationship already. When Bozeman has a nickname of 'Bros-man' you kinda have a feeling the dating scene can be rough.
96.7 KISS FM

To the People of Bozeman and Montana, Thank You For Everything

I have friends that have all kinds of different views about life, politics, social issues, etc. I have some friends that believe Socialism is the way to go and that if we embrace it, life will be fair and we'll stick it to those greedy "old white rich men". I have some friends that make their own ammo and are just waiting for the Government to fall so they can go all "Red Dawn".
96.7 KISS FM

Are Bozeman Business Wait Times Out of Control? Some Say Yes.

Recently, my Mother-In-Law came and stayed with us for a couple of weeks. One of the things she needed to do while she was here in Bozeman, was to fill a prescription. Something that normally doesn't take a whole lot of time, but as you know, these aren't normal times we're living in.
96.7 KISS FM

Celebrate Sacks of Bozeman This Wednesday: 35 Years!

Sacks of Bozeman Thrift Store is a downtown Bozeman institution. This Wednesday, (10/20) it's Sacks Thrift's 35th Anniversary & Customer Appreciation Sale and everyone is invited. What a cool thing...to be celebrating 35 years of this wonderful thrift store. The great deals, the funkiness, the incredible amount of support Sacks...
96.7 KISS FM

A Montana Christmas Tradition OR a Pain In The You Know What?

I am so excited. My favorite time of year is almost here. That's right, Christmas Season is just around the corner!. I know, I know, we haven't even done Thanksgiving yet...or Halloween. It doesn't matter, in the House of Derek, Christmas decorations go up November 1st. Since I was a...
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy