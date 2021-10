Who says DIY crafts can't be sophisticated? Give your home a one-of-a-kind, modern look with this gorgeous artwork you can make in a matter of minutes. If you’re looking for a way to set your home apart with unique wall art that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, this modern DIY with HGTV’s Design Star: Next Gen winner Carmeon Hamilton will be right up your alley. Bonus? It only takes as long as it takes to finish one cocktail.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO