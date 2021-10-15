Fresno State at Wyoming: Storylines

No more mulligans

A couple weeks ago, Fresno State was ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press poll and Wyoming was one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the Mountain West. This matchup at War Memorial Stadium was shaping up to be a possible conference championship game preview. But then the Bulldogs suffered a head-scratching 27-24 loss at Hawaii to fall from the rankings, and the Cowboys dropped their MWC opener 24-14 at Air Force. The winner of Saturday’s game will jump back into its respective divisional race – the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) are currently looking up at No. 24 San Diego State (5-0, 1-0) in the West and the Cowboys (4-1, 0-1) are fifth in the Mountain – but the loser will likely have its MWC title hopes dashed.

Hits on Haener

Jake Haener has been Superman for Fresno State this season, completing 69.5% of his passes for 2,230 yards (371.7 per game) with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. But the star quarterback’s Kryptonite has been pressure from opposing defensive lines. Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, a projected top-10 NFL pick, hit Haener and forced a fumble to help the Ducks build a 21-6 lead. After Thibodeaux left the game with an injury, a more comfortable Haener brought the Bulldogs all the way back (24-24) before a late touchdown by Oregon. Haener played heroically while taking a pounding in the 40-37 win at UCLA. The hits kept mounting and he threw four interceptions while playing with an injured hip and ankle during a 27-24 loss at Hawaii. The Cowboys’ defensive line will obviously have to get consistent pressure on Haener or it’s going to be a long afternoon for the home team at the War.

Valley boy must bounce back

Sean Chambers, who grew up in California’s Central Valley in the shadow of Fresno, will have to play much better to beat the Bulldogs. UW’s starting quarterback was 11-for-28 passing for 143 yards with one touchdown and two lost fumbles at Air Force. The dual-threat quarterback will have to avoid negative plays – like the 4-yard loss on a naked bootleg that spoiled a promising opportunity for the Pokes to take the lead early in the third quarter at Falcon Stadium – against a Fresno State defense that has 50.0 tackles for loss in six games. Chambers doesn’t have to out-gun Haener in the passing game, but he needs to keep UW’s offense balanced and on schedule.

Star running backs watch

UW’s Xazavian Valladay and Fresno State’s Ronnie Rivers were the two preseason all-MWC running backs. Both have been solid but not spectacular this season and could be counted on for a signature performance Saturday. Valladay is currently third in the MWC in rushing yards per game (87.2) and picked up 74 of his 96 rushing yards on one play at Air Force. Rivers is eighth in the conference, averaging 70.0 yards per game, but Fresno State offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said he made changes to the offensive line during the bye week in an effort to bolster the running game. The team that gets an all-MWC performance in the running game will likely win, even though the focus is on Haener and Chambers.

Welcome to 7,220

The Pokes appear to have caught a pretty nice scheduling break this season, considering they don’t have to play West Division leaders No. 24 San Diego State or Nevada during the regular season and get Fresno State in the friendly confines of War Memorial Stadium. If UW, which played by far its best game in the previous home game Sept. 18 against Ball State (won 45-12), can win Saturday a path reopens to get to the MWC title game. But the Bulldogs – who host preseason Mountain Division favorite Boise State on Nov. 6 – will not be intimidated by the atmosphere in Laramie. They nearly knocked off then-No. 11 Oregon at Autzen Stadium and upset then-No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl. The question for Fresno State: Does what happened in Honolulu stay in Honolulu, or is this suddenly a vulnerable road team?