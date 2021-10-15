CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Fresno State at Wyoming: Storylines

The Exponent
The Exponent
 10 days ago

No more mulligans

A couple weeks ago, Fresno State was ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press poll and Wyoming was one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the Mountain West. This matchup at War Memorial Stadium was shaping up to be a possible conference championship game preview. But then the Bulldogs suffered a head-scratching 27-24 loss at Hawaii to fall from the rankings, and the Cowboys dropped their MWC opener 24-14 at Air Force. The winner of Saturday’s game will jump back into its respective divisional race – the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) are currently looking up at No. 24 San Diego State (5-0, 1-0) in the West and the Cowboys (4-1, 0-1) are fifth in the Mountain – but the loser will likely have its MWC title hopes dashed.

Hits on Haener

Jake Haener has been Superman for Fresno State this season, completing 69.5% of his passes for 2,230 yards (371.7 per game) with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. But the star quarterback’s Kryptonite has been pressure from opposing defensive lines. Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, a projected top-10 NFL pick, hit Haener and forced a fumble to help the Ducks build a 21-6 lead. After Thibodeaux left the game with an injury, a more comfortable Haener brought the Bulldogs all the way back (24-24) before a late touchdown by Oregon. Haener played heroically while taking a pounding in the 40-37 win at UCLA. The hits kept mounting and he threw four interceptions while playing with an injured hip and ankle during a 27-24 loss at Hawaii. The Cowboys’ defensive line will obviously have to get consistent pressure on Haener or it’s going to be a long afternoon for the home team at the War.

Valley boy must bounce back

More from this section

Sean Chambers, who grew up in California’s Central Valley in the shadow of Fresno, will have to play much better to beat the Bulldogs. UW’s starting quarterback was 11-for-28 passing for 143 yards with one touchdown and two lost fumbles at Air Force. The dual-threat quarterback will have to avoid negative plays – like the 4-yard loss on a naked bootleg that spoiled a promising opportunity for the Pokes to take the lead early in the third quarter at Falcon Stadium – against a Fresno State defense that has 50.0 tackles for loss in six games. Chambers doesn’t have to out-gun Haener in the passing game, but he needs to keep UW’s offense balanced and on schedule.

Star running backs watch

UW’s Xazavian Valladay and Fresno State’s Ronnie Rivers were the two preseason all-MWC running backs. Both have been solid but not spectacular this season and could be counted on for a signature performance Saturday. Valladay is currently third in the MWC in rushing yards per game (87.2) and picked up 74 of his 96 rushing yards on one play at Air Force. Rivers is eighth in the conference, averaging 70.0 yards per game, but Fresno State offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said he made changes to the offensive line during the bye week in an effort to bolster the running game. The team that gets an all-MWC performance in the running game will likely win, even though the focus is on Haener and Chambers.

Welcome to 7,220

The Pokes appear to have caught a pretty nice scheduling break this season, considering they don’t have to play West Division leaders No. 24 San Diego State or Nevada during the regular season and get Fresno State in the friendly confines of War Memorial Stadium. If UW, which played by far its best game in the previous home game Sept. 18 against Ball State (won 45-12), can win Saturday a path reopens to get to the MWC title game. But the Bulldogs – who host preseason Mountain Division favorite Boise State on Nov. 6 – will not be intimidated by the atmosphere in Laramie. They nearly knocked off then-No. 11 Oregon at Autzen Stadium and upset then-No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl. The question for Fresno State: Does what happened in Honolulu stay in Honolulu, or is this suddenly a vulnerable road team?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Purdue Football: Falling back to Earth

If there’s one thing Purdue football couldn’t stand in recent years, it’s being ranked in the Associated Press polls. Even in the 2000 season, one that saw a Rose Bowl appearance behind Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees, Purdue had to fight with all its strength through three wins of 4 points or less just to keep itself in the Top 25. Just when it seemed Purdue would have one of its highest rankings in program history, it suffered a loss to then-No. 21 Notre Dame off a heartbreaking field goal before losing to an unranked and then-two-win Penn State team to fall back out of the rankings.
NFL
The Exponent

Purdue Volleyball: Rutgers game moved by one day

Purdue volleyball's second match against Rutgers has been moved from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, according to a tweet from the team. The event will be streamed on BTN+ and take place in Piscataway, New Jersey, at 1 p.m. The Boilermakers are currently 1-0 against the Scarlett Knights this season,...
SPORTS
The Exponent

packers primary cover image 10-24

Will ‘Coach Rodgers’ have alternate sleeping quarters in wake of back pain before Packers’ win over Washington?. Aaron Rodgers woke up Sunday morning with back pain before helping Green Bay to a 24-10 win over Washington — pain Rodgers chalked up to the hotel bed he slept in on Saturday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming College Sports
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Sports
State
Nevada State
State
Wyoming State
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Fresno, CA
City
Laramie, WY
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
Wyoming Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
The Exponent

10/24/21 No. 18 Purdue 2, Indiana 0

The Golden Boot stays with Purdue for the seventh straight year as Purdue soccer beat Indiana, 2-0. On a cold Sunday afternoon with rain drenching the field, the Boilermakers overcame a scoreless first half thanks to goals by senior midfielder Ally Mussallem and fifth-year senior Sarah Griffith. The Purdue defense shut down Indiana’s forwards all game, with the Hoosiers only having three shots on goal despite taking 14 shots. On the opposite side, the Purdue attackers found much more success, with seven shots on goal on 13 shot attempts. Purdue will play in the Big Ten tournament next Sunday, having secured the No. 2 seed with its win last Thursday.
INDIANA STATE
The Exponent

Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-UW, USC-Notre Dame and other Pac-12 matchups

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12. This week, the guys pick the Arizona-Washington game and five other Pac-12 games. For in-depth breakdowns of each matchup, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/24

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 7. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Had three kick returns for 39 yards in the loss against the Giants. Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Made a tackle on special teams in the loss to Arizona. Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Tallied one...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Chambers
The Exponent

Three takeaways from Montana State's 27-9 win over Idaho State

There was a bittersweet vibe to the Montana State football team’s 27-9 win over Idaho State on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The No. 8-ranked Bobcats (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) won their seventh straight game heading to their next contest, Nov. 6 at No. 2 Eastern Washington following a bye. EWU lost 35-34 at home to Weber State on Saturday to snap EWU’s 20-game winning streak at Roos Field.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#Boise State#American Football#The Associated Press#Cowboys#Mwc#Air Force#Ducks#Uw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Purdue swimming and diving feeling lucky ahead of Notre Dame

The Purdue swimming and diving team looks forward to facing Notre Dame after placing first at the 12-school Indiana Intercollegiate last Saturday. The event took place one day after Minnesota proved victorious at Purdue, an outcome head coach Dan Ross attributed to the team’s lack of racing experience. “(Minnesota) punched...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Exponent

Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin visits Purdue

Whether you are making the trek to Ross-Ade Stadium or watching from the comfort of your couch, the Wisconsin State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a complete breakdown of everything they need to know as the University of Wisconsin football team (3-3) squares off against the 25th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (4-2) on Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette, Indiana.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy