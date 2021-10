Any blog about Ajax will, undoubtedly, meander back towards the Champions League semi-finalist side from 2018-19. So, let’s start with that. As it currently stands, the current Ajax side—the one that just demolished Borussia Dortmund 4-0 and which now tops Group C with four wins and only one goal conceded—is just as good as the most recent glory side, and it might be even better before this season ends. Ajax is loaded with a plethora of attacking options, all of whom could star on their own teams, and so far no one has figured out quite how to stop them.

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO