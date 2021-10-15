Former Purdue, Denver Broncos running back dies at 70

Otis Armstrong PROVIDED BY PURDUE ATHLETICS

Former Purdue running back Otis Armstrong died Wednesday, the Denver Broncos announced Friday morning.

He was 70.

Armstrong played at Purdue between 1970-72, rushing for 1,000 yards in two of his three seasons as a Boilermaker. The Chicago native was selected ninth overall in the 1973 NFL Draft by the Broncos, and played his entire eight-season career in Colorado.

Armstrong was described as the "best back in football" by then-Oakland linebacker Dan Conners during the 1974 season, a statement from the Broncos said. His 1,407 rushing yards and nine touchdowns during that season led the league and set a single-season record that would stand for 20 years, the statement said.

His 3,315 rushing yards at Purdue were the most in Big Ten history at the time, and he is currently third in Purdue's record books for career rushing yards, the statement said.

He was a first-team All-American and Big Ten MVP at Purdue in 1972, went to the 1974 and 1976 Pro Bowls, appeared in Super Bowl XII and was inducted into the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

"Armstrong's family has asked that all cards be sent to Fairmount Mortuary, 430 S. Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80247," the statement said. "In lieu of flowers, they have requested donations to the Otis Armstrong Scholarship Fund to honor Armstrong's memory. To donate, text GIVE to 312-809-5226."