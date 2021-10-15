CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Purdue, Denver Broncos running back dies at 70

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5fTo_0cSfjVMm00
Otis Armstrong PROVIDED BY PURDUE ATHLETICS

Former Purdue running back Otis Armstrong died Wednesday, the Denver Broncos announced Friday morning.

He was 70.

Armstrong played at Purdue between 1970-72, rushing for 1,000 yards in two of his three seasons as a Boilermaker. The Chicago native was selected ninth overall in the 1973 NFL Draft by the Broncos, and played his entire eight-season career in Colorado.

Armstrong was described as the "best back in football" by then-Oakland linebacker Dan Conners during the 1974 season, a statement from the Broncos said. His 1,407 rushing yards and nine touchdowns during that season led the league and set a single-season record that would stand for 20 years, the statement said.

His 3,315 rushing yards at Purdue were the most in Big Ten history at the time, and he is currently third in Purdue's record books for career rushing yards, the statement said.

He was a first-team All-American and Big Ten MVP at Purdue in 1972, went to the 1974 and 1976 Pro Bowls, appeared in Super Bowl XII and was inducted into the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

"Armstrong's family has asked that all cards be sent to Fairmount Mortuary, 430 S. Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80247," the statement said. "In lieu of flowers, they have requested donations to the Otis Armstrong Scholarship Fund to honor Armstrong's memory. To donate, text GIVE to 312-809-5226."

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Would you make this trade with the Denver Broncos?

There are trade rumors floating around that the Denver Broncos are going to try and trade former Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller before the trade deadline. This is mostly to do with the fact that Fuller has lost his starting spot to rookie corner, Patrick Suratin, II. No one knows...
NFL
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Has Blunt Message For Officials From Browns-Broncos Game

The strength and power of Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is often too much to handle for opposing offensive linemen. And because of this, said opposing linemen are often forced to resort to holding to keep the All-Pro pass rusher off their quarterback. This dynamic was readily apparent in Cleveland’s...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
cbslocal.com

Karl Mecklenburg: Broncos Defense ‘Made A Third String Running Back Look Like Terrell Davis’

(CBS4) – Ring of Famer Karl Mecklenburg has been sharing his perspective on the Broncos up and down season on a weekly basis on social media, and his latest comments have reached “trending” status on Facebook. He posted a straight-to-the-point analysis of Denver’s Thursday night loss to the Browns, and Facebook analysis tool Crowdtangle showed it had a high number of interactions.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos now face must-win game early in season

Reeling from consecutive losses, the Denver Broncos (3-2) now face the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) in Week 6 of the 2021 season. Though there is still a long way to go this season, the Broncos 3-0 start is now nothing more than a distant memory and they have to regroup and find a way to win this Sunday.
NFL
ESPN

Slow starts a growing problem for Denver Broncos

PITTSBURGH -- For the Denver Broncos, it is how they start that is playing a troubling role in how they finish. Even during their 3-0 start, their penchant for a stumble out of the gate most every week was a red flag hidden in the happiness. But now, at 3-2 after Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field -- a game in which they trailed 24-6 in the third quarter -- it is officially a problem that has caught up to them.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Conners
milehighsports.com

Are the Denver Broncos left without anything to hang their hat on?

After three consecutive losses, and embarrassing losses at that, it’s hard to spot what exactly the Denver Broncos do well anymore. Does this team have an identity? What can they hang their hat on, when practically every aspect of the team is underperforming to such an extreme degree?. Understandably, that...
NFL
CBS Denver

Broncos Blockers Need To ‘Get Dirty In The Running Game,’ Former Tight End Nate Jackson Says

Former Broncos tight end Nate Jackson joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live. (CBS4) – The Broncos are coming off their second straight loss, and Nate Jackson says the Denver Broncos have to get more physical in order to get back on a winning streak. Melvin Gordon of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday. (credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) “If I were the coach, I would say, ‘Hey guys, we got pushed around the line of scrimmage on both sides of the field, defense and offense....
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Three Things to Look for Against Raiders

The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 6. Here are three things to look for during the must win game. All of a sudden, the Denver Broncos are 3-2, after dropping two stinkers to the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Broncos face...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Athletics Department#Purdue Football#Broncos Rb#Broncos#All American#Fairmount Mortuary
chatsports.com

2021 Steelers Rookie Review: Week 5 Denver Broncos Edition

What is the secret of success in the NFL? There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure. There are no substitutes or shortcuts at the highest level of professional football. Talent definitely is important, but everybody is talented in the NFL. You get back what you put in, and that is revealed on the field, where there is no place to hide.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue great, Broncos legend Otis Armstrong dies at 70

A Purdue football legend has passed away. On Oct. 15, the Denver Broncos announced the passing of former running back Otis Armstrong at the age of 70, according to The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider. During Armstrong’s career at Purdue from 1970-1972, he was an All-American as he amassed 3,312 yards and...
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: George Paton failing with in-season roster adjustments

Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton was a homerun hire, but his in-season roster building is questionable, at best. The hiring of George Paton to replace John Elway as the new General Manager for the Denver Broncos was a phenomenal hire, praised league-wide. After a decade of running the show,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Will Denver beat the Las Vegas Raiders and get their season back on track?

The guys discuss if the Broncos will beat the Raiders, pick the rest of the AFC West games, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFL
Raiders

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Denver to face a tenacious Broncos defense

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) are heading to the Mile High City to take on AFC West rival Denver Broncos (3-2). Both teams started the season as a mirror image of each other, going 3-0 before suffering two straight losses. The fight will be on as both teams look to get back in the win column and take a divisional lead over the other.
NFL
milehighsports.com

Sunday is a must win scenario for Denver Broncos against Raiders

The Denver Broncos are in a downward spiral following two poor performances against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. With back-to-back losses, the team falls from the driver’s seat in the AFC West to fighting to keep pace with its loaded conference. In both contests, the Broncos looked to be...
NFL
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy