The term student-athlete may be evolving these days but it still applies to Paula Reus. In fact, it describes her to a ‘T’. A 6-foot-1 freshman from Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Reus is undergoing several crash courses at once during her first few months with the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team. One might say she’s pursuing a double major in college basketball and conversational English with a minor in New Mexico culture. Reus just says she has a lot to learn.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO