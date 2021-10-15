CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Spinout from Lexington's Agenus raises $40M in IPO

By Don Seiffert
bizjournals
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new cell therapy company that spun out of Lexington-based Agenus Inc. started trading on the Nasdaq exchange on Friday after raising $40 million in an initial public offering. While MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is incorporated in New York City, half of employees and its main operations will be primarily...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coinspeaker

Allbirds Announces Its IPO to Raise Company Valuation to More Than $2B

Allbirds is famously known for its popular brands Wool Runners, and casual sneakers. The company has established its market through retail stores in New Zealand, China, and the United States. Allbirds Inc, a San Francisco-based footwear and private company, has announced the details of its United States initial public offering...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Allbirds Seeks to Raise Up to $269 Million in Market Debut

Allbirds has high hopes for its upcoming IPO. The sustainable sneaker brand will offer 19.2 million shares at a selling price between $12 and $14 per share, according to a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. At most, Allbirds says it could raise up to $269 million in its market debut, targeting an up to $2.2 billion valuation. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRD. When it initially filed for an IPO in August, Allbirds said it wanted to lead the way for a “Sustainable Public Equity Offering, or SPO,” which...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Portillo's stock debuts with a 30% gain after Chicago street food company raises $405.4 million in IPO

Portillo's Inc. received a nice ovation in its public debut Thursday, as the Chicago street food company's stock opened 30% above its IPO price, and then rose further. The company raised $405.4 million as it sold 20.27 million shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $20 a share, or at the top of the expected range of between $17 and $20 a share. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $26.00 at 10:59 a.m. ET for 2.46 million shares. It has edged higher since to trade up 32.6% at $26.52, representing a market capitalization of about $1.9 billion, according to FactSet. The company's upbeat debut came on a day of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF surged 1.2% in morning trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wealthmanagement.com

New Wealth Management SPAC Aims to Raise $150M in IPO

Adam Dooley, the founder and CEO of private equity firm Belay International and former head of wealth management at MetLife Europe, has launched a special purpose acquisition company to target independent financial advisory firms and wealthtech companies. Everest Consolidator Acquisition filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week for its initial public offering, with plans to raise up to $150 million. The company filed confidentially on May 25.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Spinout#Cancer#Agenus Inc#Mink Therapeutics Inc#Inkt
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
finovate.com

Zopa Raises $304 Million Ahead of IPO

Peer-to-peer lending platform and digital bank Zopa landed $304 million (£220 million) this week. The investment marks Zopa’s largest round to-date, and brings the U.K.-based company’s total funding to $792 million. According to TechCrunch, today’s funding, which follows a $28 million investment received earlier this year, gives Zopa a post-money...
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

GloFo files to raise $2.6bn in IPO

GlobalFoundries has filed with the US SEC to IPO on the Nasdaq. GloFo is to sell 33 million shares and major shareholder Mubadala is to sell 22 million shares for between $42 and $47 a share in an attempt to raise $2.6 billion. If $47 is achieved that would put...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

Rent the Runway wants to raise $315 million in IPO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Rent the Runway Inc. is seeking as much as $315 million in its U.S. initial public offering. The fashion-rental company plans to sell 15 million shares for $18 to $21 apiece, according to a filing...
BUSINESS
Portland Business Journal

Portland's Expensify files for IPO

Management software maker Expensify is the latest Oregon company to file for an initial public offering. The company moved its headquarters from San Francisco to Portland soon after it opened an office in downtown in 2017. By 2019, it had bought its building and had ambitious plans for office and community space in old First National Bank Building.
PORTLAND, OR
investing.com

PharmEasy Raises $350 Million Before IPO; Company Valued at $5.6 Billion

Investing.com --The online pharmacy startup PharmEasy has reportedly closed a funding round worth about Rs 2,600 crore or $350 million before filing its DRHP, ahead of the startup’s IPO listing. As per the filings by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the pharmacy company has managed to raise around $204...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

GitLab Raises $648M Via IPO, Starts Trading From Today

DevOps Platform provider GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) priced 10.4 million Class A common shares at $77 per share in its initial public offering. The company had estimated to price the offering at $66 - $69 per share, up from the initially expected $55 - $60 per share range. The IPO...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Stronghold Digital Mining Firm to Raise $100M in Targeted IPO

Stronghold Digital Mining noted that it is planning to list its stocks on the Nasdaq following the IPO and offer them under the ticker ‘SDIG’. American cryptocurrency mining outfit, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is set to make its stock market debut through the infamous Initial Public Offering (IPO) route. According to its latest filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company plans to sell as many as 5,882,352 Class A Common Stock at a price of $16.00 and $18.00 per share. The expected proceeds from the IPO are pegged at approximately $100 million.
MARKETS
pymnts

AvidXchange IPO Raises About $660M on Initial Market Cap of $4.8B

Accounts payable (AP) and payment automation platform AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. on Wednesday (Oct. 13) announced that its initial public offering (IPO) will feature 26.4 million shares of common stock for $25 each. AvidXchange has also given its underwriters 30 days to buy an additional 3.96 million common stock shares at...
STOCKS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Portillo’s hopes to raise about $400M with its IPO

Portillo’s on Tuesday revealed the terms of its IPO, stating it intends to raise up to $405 million when its shares begin trading later this month. The 67-unit Oak Brook, Ill.-based fast casual, known for its Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, said it expects to sell 20.27 million shares at between $17 and $20 each, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Vita Coco plans to raise $224 million in IPO

The Vita Coco Co., maker of coconut water and other beverages, said it plans to raise about $224 million in an initial public offering. The New York-based company said it will offer 11.5 million shares, priced at between $18 and $21 a share. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

First Hawaiian Bank hits $25B asset milestone in Q3

First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ: FHB) achieved a new milestone by finishing the third quarter of 2021 at over $25 billion in assets, it announced in its quarterly earnings report. Income in the quarter for the state's largest bank was $64.3 million, a decrease of 25.9% from the second quarter, in large part due to a $31 million swing in the amount of credit loss provision returned to the bank. The negative loss provision was $4 million in Q3, compared to $35 million in Q2.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy