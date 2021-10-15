CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden: Bill Clinton 'seems to be, God willing, doing well' following hospitalization

By Audacy Staff
Audacy
Audacy
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ViCHB_0cSfghpZ00
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks onstage during the TIME 100 Health Summit at Pier 17 on October 17, 2019 in New York City. Photo credit Brian Ach/Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit

President Joe Biden said on Friday that Bill Clinton "seems to be, God willing, doing well," following his hospitalization for an infection this week.

Biden, speaking in Connecticut, knocked on a wooden podium when he made the aforementioned remarks. He added that he's been "exchanging calls" with the Clinton team but he hasn't yet connected with the former president.

"When I talk to him, I'll let you all know," Biden told reporters.

Clinton was hospitalized in southern California for an infection, his spokesman announced Thursday night.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center.

It was due to a urinary tract infection that spread to Clinton’s bloodstream, according to CNN sources.

"On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection," the former president's spokesman, Angel Urena, said in a statement. "He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care."

Clinton's physicians, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, said in a statement, "President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection. He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring.”

The doctors added, "After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Unfunny Transformation of Joe Biden

President Joe Biden’s long career can be measured in decades, in legislative achievements, and in Saturday Night Live impersonations: Seven different actors have played him over the years. His first send-up on the show happened in 1991, when Kevin Nealon portrayed him as a straight-faced inquisitor of Anita Hill’s sexual-harassment allegations against Clarence Thomas during the the judge’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Throughout the most recent presidential campaign, Jim Carrey and Woody Harrelson brought star wattage to the job while painting candidate Biden as, essentially, a collection of tics and catchphrases.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
mediaite.com

Chris Wallace Calls Psaki ‘One of the Best Press Secretaries Ever,’ Says Peter Doocy Is ‘The Sam Donaldson’ of Biden Admin

Fox News’ Chris Wallace commended colleague Peter Doocy and the tough back-and-forth he had with Jen Psaki Friday. During Friday’s press briefing, Psaki was confronted by Doocy over President Joe Biden saying at Thursday night’s CNN town hall he’s been to the border. Biden was questioned about whether he would go to the border as president, and said he’s been there previously.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sluggish pace of confirmations vexes Biden White House

The Senate’s willingness to confirm a president's nominees took a downward turn during Donald Trump’s first year in office. And it has only gotten worse for President Joe Biden About 36% of Biden's nominees have been confirmed so far in the evenly divided Senate a deterioration from the paltry 38% success rate that Trump saw at the same stage of his presidency. Their predecessors, Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama both saw about two-thirds of their nominees confirmed through Oct. 21, according to tracking by the Partnership for Public Service.The trend is alarming to good government...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bill Clinton
TheAtlantaVoice

Zelizer: Biden’s problem is bigger than two unruly senators

Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are dominating Capitol Hill. Given the 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats can’t afford to lose a single vote on the budget reconciliation bill — and Sinema and Manchin are using that leverage to force huge concessions from the Biden administration. Both Sinema and Manchin are insisting on paring down the overall cost […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God Willing#Abc News Politics#Cnn#Uci Medical Center#Non Covid#Uc Irvine Medical Center
Telegraph

Trump smells 'of meat', Boris is a 'twit': Hillary Clinton's revenge novel is silly – and great fun

Five hundred pages is a lot to say I told you so, but we have at least established what Hillary Clinton did during the pandemic. State of Terror is her revenge fantasy, and her revenge on Donald Trump, which is a shame because he will probably love it more than anyone else. This is a man who incited a coup for attention. He is probably reading it now, or having it read to him.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Audacy

Audacy

42K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy