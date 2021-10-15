Biden: Bill Clinton 'seems to be, God willing, doing well' following hospitalization

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks onstage during the TIME 100 Health Summit at Pier 17 on October 17, 2019 in New York City. Photo credit Brian Ach/Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit

President Joe Biden said on Friday that Bill Clinton "seems to be, God willing, doing well," following his hospitalization for an infection this week.

Biden, speaking in Connecticut, knocked on a wooden podium when he made the aforementioned remarks. He added that he's been "exchanging calls" with the Clinton team but he hasn't yet connected with the former president.

"When I talk to him, I'll let you all know," Biden told reporters.

Clinton was hospitalized in southern California for an infection, his spokesman announced Thursday night.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center.

It was due to a urinary tract infection that spread to Clinton’s bloodstream, according to CNN sources.

"On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection," the former president's spokesman, Angel Urena, said in a statement. "He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care."

Clinton's physicians, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, said in a statement, "President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection. He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring.”

The doctors added, "After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”