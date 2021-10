US futures tilted higher in early trading as investors reflected on the ongoing earnings season. Data compiled by FactSet shows that 23% of companies in the S&P 500 index have already published their results. Of these, 84% of them have reported better earnings per share than expected while 76% of them have reported better revenue forecast. The earnings season will continue this week, with top technology firms expected to publish their results. Some of the key firms to watch will be Facebook, S&P Global, Archer-Daniels Midlands, and Microsoft.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO