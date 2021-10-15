Bitcoin “Supertrend” Begins As Buy Signals Stack On All Major Timeframes

Platforms are offering investors several opportunities to earn from stablecoins, some of which extend far beyond cryptocurrency lending. Many are quick to flock to stablecoins for their ability to de-risk cryptocurrency positions. A stablecoin can be pegged to any perceivably stable asset, for instance, a digital asset like Bitcoin (BTC) or a fiat currency like the US dollar. In theory, if a digital asset was pegged to the US dollar, $100 worth of the digital currency should mean $100 in the backed asset is held in a secure reserve like a bank account. Stablecoins are broad in utility; their uses include moving tokens between exchanges and protocols securely, lending out tokens or making payments. For this reason, they have also quickly become an entry point into the cryptocurrency world for first-time users.

