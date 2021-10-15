CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin “Supertrend” Begins As Buy Signals Stack On All Major Timeframes

 10 days ago

Bitcoin price is above $60,000 and bears are in disbelief. But they shouldn’t be, as bulls have long been in control of the trend. It had only been lower timeframes that had flipped bearish, while the most dominant trend had remained up. According to the Supertrend, all of the most important...

TA: Bitcoin Price Faces Hurdle, Why 100 SMA Is The Key

Bitcoin price corrected lower and tested $59,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is recovering losses, but upsides might be capped above $63,250 in the near term. Bitcoin declined below the $63,200 and $62,000 support levels. The price is now trading below $62,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
MARKETS
TA: Ethereum Gearing For Another Lift-Off If It Clears This Level

Ethereum extended its decline below $4,100 and spiked below $4,000 against the US Dollar. ETH is recovering, but it must break $4,175 before there was a fresh increase. Ethereum corrected lower below the $4,200 and $4,175 support levels. The price is now trading above $4,050 and the 100 hourly simple...
MARKETS
BTC price ‘on the way to $90K’ — 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this wekk

$60,000 support boosts wary hodlers and reinforces calls for even higher highs — the only question is how soon. Bitcoin (BTC) launches into a new week determined to keep $60,000 as support — despite new all-time highs failing to last. After a classic Sunday dip, bulls regained control and have...
MARKETS
CME Bitcoin Open Interest Surges to Record $5.4B Following ETF Launches

Since the trading began on two highly-anticipated Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds last week, open interest (OI) on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange has surged to record highs. According to analytics provider Glassnode, open interest on the CME has skyrocketed to an all-time high of $5.44 billion. Open interest, or OI, is...
MARKETS
Bitcoin
Economy
Markets
Axie Infinity (AXS) Goes for New All-Time High as Other Gaming Tokens Lag Behind

BeInCrypto takes a look at the price movement for three different gaming tokens : Axie Infinity (AXS), Smooth Love Potion (SLP) and The Sandbox (SAND). Axie Infinity (AXS) has been moving downwards since it reached an all-time high of $155 on Oct 4. The downward movement however has been very gradual, leading only to a local low of $111 on Oct 11. The token has been moving upwards since.
MARKETS
Web 3.0-focused altcoins soar as the need for truly decentralized crypto grows

PRQ, HNS and NEAR lead the altcoin market as interoperability and Web 3.0 functionality begin to emerge as the next hot trend in the crypto sector. The cryptocurrency market is abuzz on Oct. 25 as the sight of multiple altcoins hitting new all-time highs and Bitcoin’s (BTC) return to $63,000 has traders looking for a resumption of the bullish uptrend.
MARKETS
ZIL Breaks Out as Price Looks Set to Push to New All-Time Highs

Ziliqa (ZIL) has moved above both diagonal and horizontal levels and is approaching the Sept highs. Due to the lack of overhead resistance, it has the potential for considerable increases. The daily chart shows that ZIL has been moving upwards since breaking out from a descending wedge on Oct 1....
STOCKS
How to use stablecoins to earn a higher APY

Platforms are offering investors several opportunities to earn from stablecoins, some of which extend far beyond cryptocurrency lending. Many are quick to flock to stablecoins for their ability to de-risk cryptocurrency positions. A stablecoin can be pegged to any perceivably stable asset, for instance, a digital asset like Bitcoin (BTC) or a fiat currency like the US dollar. In theory, if a digital asset was pegged to the US dollar, $100 worth of the digital currency should mean $100 in the backed asset is held in a secure reserve like a bank account. Stablecoins are broad in utility; their uses include moving tokens between exchanges and protocols securely, lending out tokens or making payments. For this reason, they have also quickly become an entry point into the cryptocurrency world for first-time users.
MARKETS
Price analysis 10/25: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, LUNA, UNI

Bitcoin and several altcoins are attempting to resume their uptrend, but higher levels are likely to witness strong resistance from the bears. Bitcoin (BTC) has recovered from the dip below $60,000, indicating strong buying at lower levels. CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju said that investors used market orders to buy $840 million worth of Bitcoin futures on dips to $60,000.
MARKETS
$40,000,000,000 Public Pension Fund To Invest In Bitcoin-Related Products: Report

One of South Korea’s largest pension funds, the Korea Teachers Credit Fund (KTCU), is planning to invest in various Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The public pension fund was set up to provide retirement benefits for the country’s education personnel. According to a report from the Korea Economic Daily, the...
MARKETS
Binance CEO expects ‘very high volatility’ in crypto. Here’s how to trade it

Here’s how options traders would play the “very high volatility” that Binance founder Changpeng Zhao suggested will impact the crypto market over “the next few months”. Volatility is a complex statistical measure commonly used by traders and investors. Those unfamiliar with it will likely attribute some sort of special ‘standing’...
STOCKS
Bitcoin at $61,000: 3 Better Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

It's been a fantastic year for cryptocurrency investors and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in particular. The market-leading cryptocurrency's price per token has surged roughly 113% year to date even with some recent pullback after hitting a new lifetime high of roughly $67,000 per token. Bitcoin appears to be gaining traction as...
MARKETS
Is excessive bullish optimism behind Bitcoin’s drop below $60K?

Bitcoin’s futures premium hit its highest level in 5 months, but was this the primary reason for BTC’s fall below $60,000?. Bitcoin (BTC) has a long history of forming local tops when events that are anticipated by the market occur. The recent Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) launch on Oct. 19 was no different and led to a 53% monthly rally to an all-time high at $67,000.
MARKETS

