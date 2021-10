RUNE looks ready to extend its gains after the reactivation of ETH-based pools resulted in a 78% rally last week. Ealier this year THORChain underwent a series of protocol exploits which led to $8 million being drained from its reserves and these successive attack took a heavy tool on RUNE price. This week, the protocol announced that it would re-open its Ethereum pool, along with other altcoin and BTC-based pools and the announcement appears to be having a positive impact on RUNE price.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO