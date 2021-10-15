Binance Coin’s (BNB) Next Move Could See New All-Time High Next

Bitcoin (BTC) consolidates after Wednesday’s hefty gains. Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) pressing higher. Bitcoin printed a fresh all-time high on Wednesday as the crypto market leader continued its recent bull charge. Bitcoin has been outperforming other notable cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Solana, of late with traders pointing to the launch this week of the ProShares Bitcoin futures ETF as the dominant driver. With this now out of the way, traders are looking to grab some alpha by revolving back into some of the heavyweight alt-coins, including Ethereum and Solana. Ethereum is still around 4% below its ATH ($4,379), while Solana is currently changing hands around 20% below its September high print ($216). The Solana breakout looks strong with little in the way of resistance on the charts before the September 9 high.

