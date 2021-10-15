CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Coin’s (BNB) Next Move Could See New All-Time High Next

cryptocoingossip.com
 10 days ago

Binance Coin (BNB) is gearing up for another attempt at moving above its September highs. The upward movement is supported by both the price action and readings from technical indicators. BNB. Since May 23, BNB has been moving upwards, following an ascending support line. Therefore, the line seems to...

cryptocoingossip.com

cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today. BNB/USD slowly moved higher overnight. BNB/USD is currently trading at $479. Binance Coin is currently in a strong uptrend, and the $470 support still holds. Later today, we anticipate BNB/USD to move back toward the $510 mark and complete the several-day retracement. On...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Fantom price analysis: Fantom hits all-time high at $2.93, is $3 next?

Fantom price analysis is strongly bullish today. FTM/USD is trading near the $3 mark. Support is strong at $2.70. The Fantom price analysis shows the cryptocurrency is at an all-time high of $2.93, as bulls sustain their momentum after hitting the record high of $2.70 yesterday. Yesterday after observing the record high, speculations were for a correction, but FTM bulls proved aggressively strong and are taking the bar further higher as the price now nears the psychological mark of $3.
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

TA: Bitcoin Price Faces Hurdle, Why 100 SMA Is The Key

Bitcoin price corrected lower and tested $59,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is recovering losses, but upsides might be capped above $63,250 in the near term. Bitcoin declined below the $63,200 and $62,000 support levels. The price is now trading below $62,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB retests $470 again, ready to move higher?

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today. BNB/USD retraced back to the $470 support. Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today as the $470 support got retested again, and bullish momentum has returned over the past hours. Therefore, we expect BNB/USD to continue higher over the next 24 hours. Cryptocurrency...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Axie Infinity (AXS) Goes for New All-Time High as Other Gaming Tokens Lag Behind

BeInCrypto takes a look at the price movement for three different gaming tokens : Axie Infinity (AXS), Smooth Love Potion (SLP) and The Sandbox (SAND). Axie Infinity (AXS) has been moving downwards since it reached an all-time high of $155 on Oct 4. The downward movement however has been very gradual, leading only to a local low of $111 on Oct 11. The token has been moving upwards since.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin price action in 2021 so far mirrors 2017 — Will it continue?

Bitcoin is in full bull run mode according to trading analysts, as on-chain indicators look promising, but the rest of 2021 could be full of surprises. Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent rally has finally broken through to reach widely anticipated new all-time highs. With September being left behind and “Uptober” delivering on high hopes, many analysts are increasingly confident that the year will play out in the same way as 2017.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

3 reasons why Harmony (ONE) rallied to a new all-time high

Ecosystem development funds have become one of the latest market-moving trends in the crypto sector and protocols with large treasuries have discovered that reward and incentive programs are one of the best ways to attract new users and protocols to a project. One protocol that has recently seen its token...
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Rockets to New All-Time High — Where to Next?

Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new all-time high of $67,000 on Oct 21 before decreasing slightly. It is likely approaching a short-term local top. BTC has been moving upwards at an accelerated rate since breaking out from the $57,200 resistance area on Oct 14. Six days later, it proceeded to reach a new all-time high price, going all the way to $67,000 before decreasing.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Multi Coin Analysis: Ethereum (ETH) Reaches New All-Time High

An analysis of seven cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), which has just reached a new all-time high price, and Ethereum (ETH), which also managed to do so. BTC is trading inside an ascending parallel channel. It has been doing so since Sept 29, when the upward movement accelerated. Also, it seems...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Bitcoin’s All-Time High Sparks Life Into The Alt-Coin Market, Solana Pumps

Bitcoin (BTC) consolidates after Wednesday’s hefty gains. Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) pressing higher. Bitcoin printed a fresh all-time high on Wednesday as the crypto market leader continued its recent bull charge. Bitcoin has been outperforming other notable cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Solana, of late with traders pointing to the launch this week of the ProShares Bitcoin futures ETF as the dominant driver. With this now out of the way, traders are looking to grab some alpha by revolving back into some of the heavyweight alt-coins, including Ethereum and Solana. Ethereum is still around 4% below its ATH ($4,379), while Solana is currently changing hands around 20% below its September high print ($216). The Solana breakout looks strong with little in the way of resistance on the charts before the September 9 high.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin sets new all-time high, is $100K next?

Bitcoin price hits $67k, a new all-time high. Experts predict that BTC is headed towards $100K by the end of this year. The first-ever Bitcoin-based ETF launch is a sign that US regulators are easing down on crypto. Bitcoin has finally surpassed its all-time high of $64,895 set on April...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin price targets $125,000 as next major all-time high

Bitcoin price makes new all-time highs and cracks above the $65,000 level. Bitcoin enters into a new price discovery mode as buyers now attempt to find a new ceiling. New Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSE ticker: BITO) surpassed $1 billion in trading volume on Tuesday. Bitcoin price created history again as...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB is slightly bearish today

Binance Coin price analysis is bearish today. BNB/USD still holds above $460. Lower high set overnight. Today’s Binance Coin price analysis is bearish, as the previous high was broken yesterday after failing to establish additional highs over the weekend. As a result, we anticipate further depreciation in BNB/USD for the next 24 hours.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Breaks $61,000 As ETF Nears SEC Approval: Is A New All-Time High Next?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) started a sudden and intense rally as the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund nears Securities and Exchange Commission approval. What Happened: Documents released Friday by the CEO of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol CakeDeFi show that the Valkyries Bitcoin Strategy ETF was approved for listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Ethereum may trounce Bitcoin as ETH next all-time high at $8,000

Ethereum price shakes off multiple bearish divergence warnings. An incoming explosive move will likely rally the entirety of the altcoin market – even the laggards. Little resistance ahead to stop Ethereum price from breaking the current all-time high. Ethereum price has finally displayed some clear and bullish strength. The past...
MARKETS

