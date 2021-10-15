CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Elliott Waves on BTC, BNB and DOT hint at impulses

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Cardano in accumulation mode before ADA jumps to $4

Cardano price completed seven consecutive weeks of weekly closes below their open. Extremely tight trading ranges often preceed explosive movement. The next bullish breakout for Cardano is likely to target new all-time highs in the $4 value area. Cardano price action has traded in a tight range between $2.08 and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Dot#Bnb
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold and Silver Eye More Upside

Precious metals are trading higher. GOLD eyes higher above 1836. Silver looks to move more upside. Gold is trying to make higher highs and higher swing lows since the end of September, but the structure is very overlapping so the whole price action since the start of September can be a triangle in B) with more upside to come after completion. We think that metal will see a continuation above 1836.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin pushes upward after weekend dip

Bitcoin was pushing back up Monday after experiencing a price dip below $60,000 over the weekend, down from the all-time high near $67,000 reached last week. As of press time the cryptocurrency was up 4% over the last 24 hours, trading around $62,900. The drop in funding rates is the...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 10/25: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, LUNA, UNI

Bitcoin (BTC) has recovered from the dip below $60,000, indicating strong buying at lower levels. CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju said that investors used market orders to buy $840 million worth of Bitcoin futures on dips to $60,000. This suggests that analysts are positive for the rest of the year...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Journalist and Youtuber Tim Pool Believes 1 Bitcoin Will 'Eventually Be Equivalent to $1 Million'

The American journalist, Youtuber, podcast host, and political commentator, Tim Pool, has talked about bitcoin on numerous occasions and even more so these days as the crypto asset crossed its all-time price high. After the Proshares exchange-traded fund (ETF) launched on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Pool asked his 897,700 Twitter followers if they thought bitcoin would hit $200K.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
deseret.com

Why people traded Dogecoin for Shiba Inu cryptocurrency coins

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency coin reached more than 1 million new traders this week in large part because people swapped their Dogecoin for Shiba Inu coins. Per FX Street, the cryptocurrency exchange platform ChangeNOW offered investors the option of trading their Dogecoin for Shib cryptocurrencies coins. “Traders availed this service...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ripple may stay sideways: Elliott Wave analysis

Ripple, XRPUSD is still good, but now that it didn't manage to break above channel resistance line and that some ALTcoins are already at the resistance, then we have to be aware of more complex correction in wave B/2, until we see broken 1.18 bullish confirmation level. Maybe we will see more sideways price action or maybe even a retest of 1.00 – 0.85 support zone.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Elliott Wave analysis

The market has seen some bad economic data yesterday with lower US housing starts and building permits but stocks were higher anyway. Earlier today the UK CPI figures came out 3.1% vs 3.2% while covid cases are climbing higher so this is causing some setback on cable, which has been technically expected based on Elliott wave structure. As you know the market will slow down after five waves so the current pullback is normal and it can stabilize at former wave four, near 38.2%.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

As Bitcoin Makes New ATH, Netflow Hints BTC Will Explode Here

The history of the Bitcoin netflow indictor may suggest that the current market is ready for the next major price swing up as the crypto makes a new ATH. Bitcoin Netflow Has Historically Approached Zero Before Major Price Upswings. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there seems...
MARKETS
seeitmarket.com

Commodity Currency Pairs USDCAD NZDUSD Nearing Elliott Wave Inflections

Higher stock prices and a reversal lower in US Yields (from prior highs) are putting bearish pressure on the US Dollar. Further weakness in US yields may further weaken the US Dollar versus select commodity currencies which appear to have very strong upward momentum. USDCAD is coming down in the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EWC long term Elliott Wave uptrend and cycles

Firstly the EWC instrument inception date was 3/12/1996. The Canada ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large and mid-sized companies in Canada. This is of course reflected in the price. The best Elliott Wave reading of the long-term cycles presume some lower prices that did not exist prior to the ETF fund inception date.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave analysis: Bitcoin looks higher towards all time high prices

Bitcoin remains under strong bullish pressure and looks like there is room for more gains that can send the price back above all-time highs within a five-wave cycle. Currently we are still tracking wave "v" of 3 in the 4-hour chart, so after a pullback in wave 4 we may see another push to the upside for wave 5. Support is between 58k-54k. Invalidation level remains at 50k.
MARKETS
u.today

BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 16

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave view: Gold should rally further short term [Video]

FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave analysis: Bitcoin may slowdown before hitting 60K level

BTCUSD is still following USD Index since January 2021, but DXY can be still nearing some strong resistance, so be careful in the upcoming weeks. However, shorter-term there's still room for slightly higher levels to complete five-wave cycles. We can see some intraday recovery in the Crypto market, but so far still in three legs only for now, so be aware of flats or complex corrections.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US spot gold price technical analysis Elliott wave [Video]

US Spot Gold Price Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Trading & Investing. 00:00 Gold Elliott Wave Analysis. 15:44 Silver Elliott Wave Analysis. 16:57 Thank you for watching Gold Elliott Wave Technical Analysis. Gold Price Analysis Elliott Wave Trading. Technical Analysis Next resistance Group2 1765|1772|1800. Elliott Wave iii) of C of...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy