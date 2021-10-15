Santa Anita Park Results Friday October 15th, 2021

Wright County Football schedule for Friday October 15th. (2-4) Buffalo @ (5-1) Rogers: The Bison look to end a two game losing streak with an upset at #7 Rogers. The game can be heard right here on AM1360 KRWC, and streamed live at KRWC1360.com Pregame will start at 6:30 from Rogers.
Now that Andrew Lerner is the father of a one-month old daughter, he’s qualified to lend his expertise in a rather delicate area. What’s tougher, changing a diaper or saddling a winner at Santa Anita?. “I’d say training a winner is still tougher,” said the 32-year-old Lerner, who’s finding sleep...
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — American Sebastian Korda advanced to the second round of the St. Petersburg Open with a 7-6 (2), 7-5 win over Nino Serdarušić on Monday. Korda, who won his first ATP Tour trophy this year in Parma, will next face third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut at the hard-court tournament.
Comments / 0