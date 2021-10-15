Santa Anita Park Results Friday October 15th, 2021

Wright County Football schedule for Friday October 15th. (2-4) Buffalo @ (5-1) Rogers: The Bison look to end a two game losing streak with an upset at #7 Rogers. The game can be heard right here on AM1360 KRWC, and streamed live at KRWC1360.com Pregame will start at 6:30 from Rogers.

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO