The Texas Workforce Commission, Workforce Solutions and the Texas Medical Center are hosting the 10th annual statewide job fair for veterans and their family members Nov. 4. The Hiring Red, White and You! job fair is meant to help veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, National Guard members, members of the reserve and veteran family members with finding employment and resources. Individuals who attend can expect employers looking for same-day hires, information about free skill training for jobs in demand, child care assistance and other financial support.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO