CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Game Prediction: No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. No. 25 Texas Longhorns

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8XZD_0cSfdbdq00

OKLAHOMA STATE at TEXASSaturday, 12:00 p.m.

Spread: Texas (-3.5)

O/U Total: 60.5

Brendan Gulick: Texas 31, Oklahoma State 29

This game feels like it's all about the Texas Longhorns to me - and it shouldn't. Oklahoma State is quietly having a very good season and a win on Saturday would put them in a fabulous spot. They've got a chance to have an unbeaten record before hosting the Sooners in the regular season finale.

OSU has become more of a running team this year, which is counter-intuitive to their usual DNA. Spencer Sanders has struggled to avoid turning it over and I think that's going to bite them this week. Things feel different to me this year with Steve Sarkisian in Austin and I don't think Texas will have a hangover from last week's epic collapse. I think they squeak by with a win.

Andrew Lind: Texas 35, Oklahoma State 31

The Cowboys have flown a bit under the radar this season despite a win at Boise State, a team that just beat BYU; a win against Kansas State, a team that nearly upset Oklahoma; and a win over Baylor, whose only loss was to Oklahoma State. A win over the Longhorns will put the Cowboys squarely on the map, though.

Unfortunately, Texas’ offense is one of the most potent in the country, whether it’s relying on quarterback Casey Thompson’s arm or running back Bijan Robinson’s legs. The only reason the Longhorns might not win this game is the emotional hangover that comes with blowing a surefire win against Oklahoma last week.

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Now Highest-Paid Head Coach In Big Ten

Caleb Spinner: Texas 38, Oklahoma State 27

The Longhorns have two blemishes on their mostly-impressive season record. Texas fell in a close game to the Sooners last weekend, but lost to Arkansas in Week 2 by over two touchdowns. Oklahoma State has all the momentum however, having beaten their two strongest opponents in the last two weekends.

The Longhorns have had some impressive wins (specifically against Rice and Texas Tech), and have the more impressive quarterback in my opinion. Casey Thompson has a 67.3 completion percentage with 1,095 passing yards and a 14:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. I’m going to take Texas in this one (call me crazy if you must), by a score of 38-27.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Dak Prescott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have woken up to some encouraging news about star quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday morning. Prescott led the Cowboys to an overtime win over the New England Patriots last weekend. The Dallas quarterback found wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning score in overtime, as his team improved to 5-1 on the year.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texas vs. Oklahoma State odds, line, spread: College football picks, Week 7 predictions from model on 19-7 run

The Oklahoma State Cowboys hope to keep up their recent road dominance of Texas when they travel Saturday to face the Longhorns in a crucial Big 12 college football game for both clubs. The unbeaten Cowboys (5-0, 2-0) can move into a share of the Big 12 lead with Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0) with a victory, while the Longhorns (4-2, 3-1) likely need a win to stay alive in the Big 12 hunt following their last-second loss to the Sooners last week. The Longhorns have won two straight in the series, but the Cowboys have won on five of their last six trips to Austin and had a four-game winning streak in the rivalry from 2015 to 2018.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Texas Tech#American Football#Oklahoma State 29#The Texas Longhorns#Sooners#Osu#Oklahoma State 31#Boise State#Byu#Kansas State#Baylor#Ohio State#Ryan Day#Oklahoma State 27
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Cris Carter predicts NFL legend will be the next Florida State head coach

Cris Carter predicts that former NFL great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime will return to his alma mater to be the next Florida State head coach. “I love what Prime (Deion Sanders) is about,” Carter told Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on the Sept. 23 edition of their All Things Covered podcast. “I’ve been knowing him since right out of high school, Florida State. All the marketing, that’s a smart guy. People don’t give Prime credit and I’m getting ready to jump on the bandwagon, B. Deion going to be the coach at Florida State. That’s what going to happen. Alright, just give it a little time to percolate,”
NFL
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KAKE TV

Texas Tech fires football coach after loss to K-State

Texas Tech has fired coach Matt Wells. The move comes two days after the Red Raiders couldn't hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State. Wells had a shot at his first winning record in three seasons with the Red Raiders. An inability to win Big 12 games plagued him just as it did his predecessor.
KANSAS STATE
AL.com

Alabama suspends Jahvon Quinerly, Juwan Gary for exhibition

Alabama junior guard Jahvon Quinerly and redshirt sophomore forward Juwan Gary were suspended for Sunday’s men’s basketball exhibition game against Louisiana. Nate Oats said the suspensions resulted from a violation of team rules but both players will be available for the Nov. 9 regular-season opener against Louisiana Tech. More in...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Died Following Game On Sunday

Tragedy struck the NFL officiating family on Sunday. Longtime official Carl Madsen passed away on the way home from working Titans-Chiefs in Nashville. Madsen had been a replay official since 2009. Prior to that, he served in an on-field role for 12 years. “Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture...
NFL
BuckeyesNow

Former Ohio State Linebacker Devan Bogard Dies In Apartment Fire At Age 27

According to a report from the Elyria Chronicle Telegram, former Ohio State linebacker Devan Bogard died in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning. He was 27 year old. A former four-star prospect from Cleveland Glenville, Bogard played for the Buckeyes from 2012-14. He suffered a torn ACL in three straight seasons, which prematurely ended his career, but graduated from the university in 2016.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

The Eagles Claimed A New Quarterback On Monday

The Philadelphia Eagles added a quarterback to the mix on Monday, by claiming a former Miami Dolphins signal caller off of waivers. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles brought aboard Reid Sinnett Monday afternoon. The 24-year-old had just been waived on Saturday before the Dolphins’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
980
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy