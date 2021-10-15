CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 10 days ago

Major indexes ended higher again on Wall Street Friday, giving...

www.ftimes.com

NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise After Major Indexes on Wall Street Close at Record Highs

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade after major indexes on Wall Street rose to record closing highs stateside. The Nikkei 225 jumped 1.13% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.78%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.5%. South Korea's gross domestic product grew 0.3% on a...
STOCKS
Frankfort Times

Stocks edge lower, major indexes still head for weekly gains

Stock indexes on Wall Street were mostly lower in afternoon trading Friday as losses for several large technology and communications companies weighed on the broader market. The S&P 500 index slipped less than 0.1% as of 2:51 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index notched a record high a day prior. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 121 points, or 0.3%, to 35,721 and is hovering around the record high set on Aug. 16. The Nasdaq fell 0.8%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Major Stock Indexes Hit Record-High Level: 5 Top-Ranked Picks

Wall Street has returned to its north bound journey as bulls are roaring in October after September’s market mayhem. On Oct 20, the Dow recorded a fresh all-time high of 35,669.69 surpassing the previous high recorded on Aug 16. On Oct 21, the S&P 500 registered a new all-time high of 4,551.44, outpacing the previous high posted on Sep 2. The Nasdaq Composite is currently just 1.2% below its all-time high recorded on Sep 7.
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Stocks wobble as major indexes hover around record highs

Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials approached the record highs they set this summer. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%. Banks and energy companies fell and offset gains elsewhere. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%. IBM slumped 8.3% after reporting quarterly revenue that fell shy of analysts’ forecasts. Among other companies reporting earnings, Tesla rose 3.4% after reporting record profits despite parts shortages and shipping delays. Crude oil prices fell about 2.2% and weighed down energy stocks.
STOCKS
Frankfort Times

Stocks tick further into record heights on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street notched some more record highs on Monday as a better-than-expected profit reporting season gets into higher gear. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, surpassing the peak it set on Thursday. Tesla jumped to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after Hertz said it will buy 100,000 Model 3 vehicles for its fleet. Stocks broadly have been pushing higher recently as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts expected. With roughly one in four S&P 500 companies having reported, more are topping expectations than usual, and by a wider margin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FXStreet.com

Facebook (FB Stock) starts Wall Street mega-cap earnings week

Wall Street's Q3 earning season has already provided investors with many key reports from large financial institutions as well as several big names such as Tesla and Netflix that have impacted indices such as the S&P500 and the Nasdaq. This week focus has shifted to Facebook's earnings report which will be released after the end of today's session and will be followed tomorrow by Microsoft and Alphabet while concluding with reports from Apple and Amazon on Thursday. While earnings season is always an important event for markets, this week could be particularly important as many of these companies have a much larger impact on the performance indices and markets as a whole.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS
TheStreet

What Is the S&P 500 and Why Is It Important?

The S&P 500 is a popular stock market index that comprises 500 publicly traded, U.S.-based companies with high market capitalization. The companies tracked by the index are weighted by float-adjusted market cap, so the higher a company’s market cap, the more influence the company’s stock price has on the price of the index as a whole. For instance, a company with a float-adjusted market cap of 50 billion would have five times the representation as a company with a market cap of 10 billion.
STOCKS
investing.com

Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

(Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Yet one year on, the technology titan has lost a whopping $344 billion in market capitalization -- the biggest wipe-out of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Remark's stock rockets again, is set to open with an 8-fold gain in 2 days

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. skyrocketed 240.1% on massive volume in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to open with an 8-fold gain in two days. Trading volume spiked to 69.3 million shares ahead of the open, making the artificial intelligence products developer's stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and well above the full-day average volume of about 8 million shares. On Friday, the stock soared 138.4% on volume of 198.5 million shares, after closing Thursday at 91 cents. The company told MarketWatch it did not comment on daily trading fluctuations of its stock. The...
STOCKS
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
ENERGY INDUSTRY

