CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State Seeking Fan Input For New Turf Design At Ohio Stadium

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 10 days ago

The Ohio State athletic department announced on Friday it is seeking fan-inspired concepts for the new artificial turf that will replace the current 7-year-old surface in Ohio Stadium this offseason.

Fans can submit their designs at the athletic department’s official website from now through Oct. 29. Some submissions will be shared on social media, while an internal department panel will review the designs and ultimately choose the look of the Buckeyes’ new field design.

Ohio State will have eight home games in 2022, including games against Notre Dame, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan. It is the first eight-game home schedule since 2012, when the Buckeyes went undefeated.

Downloadable templates, shown below, can be also found on Ohio State’s website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ph7B4_0cSfd7RP00

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pat Fitzgerald: Michigan, not MSU, is the best team Northwestern will have played this year

File this under shade thrown at the team in East Lansing. Northwestern opened up the 2021 season with a 38-21 loss to Michigan State, and while that wasn’t the most lopsided result for the Wildcats in 2021 — the 56-7 drubbing at the hands of Nebraska wins that one — certainly the 7-0 Spartans feel like they could be counted as the best team in the Big Ten.
MICHIGAN STATE
BuckeyesNow

Former Ohio State Linebacker Devan Bogard Dies In Apartment Fire At Age 27

According to a report from the Elyria Chronicle Telegram, former Ohio State linebacker Devan Bogard died in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning. He was 27 year old. A former four-star prospect from Cleveland Glenville, Bogard played for the Buckeyes from 2012-14. He suffered a torn ACL in three straight seasons, which prematurely ended his career, but graduated from the university in 2016.
OHIO STATE
NJ.com

AP Top 25 ballot breakdown: Illinois-Penn State OT debacle must lead to rule change

Let’s be clear: Penn State has nothing to complain about on Sunday morning. When you are the nation’s No. 7-ranked team and you are playing at home, after an open date, against a 2-5 team whose coach just lobbed a stink bomb into his own locker room, the onus to win is on you. So no tears for the Nittany Lions and Saturday’s 20-18 loss to Illinois after a history-making ninth overtime period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Stadium#Design#Notre Dame#Buckeye Forums
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Golf Digest

Tom Brady is writing checks with his mouth about Ohio State that he can’t possibly cash

Did you know that in 22 seasons as a National Football League quarterback, Tom Brady has never faced an opposing quarterback from Ohio State? It’s a remarkable stat that’s set to come to an end on Sunday, when the Michigan Man's Bucs take on the Justin Fields-led Bears. On a very basic level, it speaks to the ineptitude of Buckeyes quarterbacks in the big leagues, at least relative to the program’s other positional exports, and when asked about the renewal of this blood feud on the professional stage on Thursday, Brady made sure to point that out.
NFL
WLWT 5

North Carolina trolls Ohio over design error on new license plate

A design error on a new Ohio license plate got a lot of people talking this past week, and even North Carolina's Department of Transportation joined in to share their opinion. Ohioans were quick to point out a design error on a new Ohio license plate design — the state's first redesign since 2013.
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU coaching rumors: Sleeper candidate emerges, per CFB insider

A lot of names are flying around as potential candidates for LSU’s opening at head coach. Now that it’s known Ed Orgeron won’t be returning in 2022, who will lead the Tigers into the future?. More names continue to be added to the mix, and earlier this week, CBS Sports...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Avery Henry commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has landed a commitment from offensive lineman Avery Henry. A former Iowa State verbal, Henry reopened his recruitment following a game-day visit with the Buckeyes in late September. It didn’t take long for him to jump on the opportunity with Ohio State. The Buckeyes offered on Oct. 18.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
980
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy