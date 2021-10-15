CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Big Mouth Season 5 Trailer Introduces Hate Worms and Love Bugs

thecomedybureau.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHormone Monsters, Shame Wizards, Depression Kitties, and more have been whimsical, absurdly funny creatures of the Big Mouth universe that, as far as we know, goes as hard in on truthful, uncompromising humor of what puberty and adolescence is really like as any other movie or TV series...

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on October 22

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. The top 10 list on Friday, Oct. 22 ends a pretty same-y week over at Netflix on a similarly same-y note, with three hit shows -- You, Squid Game, and Maid -- continuing to hold on to the first 3 spots. Night Teeth, the Megan Fox-starring vampire movie, is the only real shake-up, moving up to the No. 4 spot today.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Mouth#Worms#Hormone#Shame Wizards
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
TVLine

Big Mouth Season 5 Trailer Offers First Look at Spinoff Characters — Watch

Love is in the air when Big Mouth returns for Season 5 — and so is hate. The fifth season of Netflix’s delightfully raunchy coming-of-age cartoon finds its hormonal cast of characters grappling with their most complicated feelings yet. And the occasional monster threesome. “Starting with ‘No Nut November’ and continuing through New Years Eve, Big Mouth Season 5 takes on the theme of [love and hate] with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies),” per Netflix’s official synopsis. “Nick’s lovebug, Walter (Brandon Kyle Goodman), pushes Nick to pursue...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
darkhorizons.com

“Walker,” “Big Mouth,” “Olaf Presents” Promos

A couple of TV promotional trailers are out and a worth a look today. The CW has released the trailer for the second season of the Jared Padalecki-led “Walker” series which returns on October 28th. In the premiere, Walker realizes his life is at risk and confronts Captain James who...
TV SERIES
gamepressure.com

My Love-Hate Relationship With Age of Darkness

The Dark Souls of RTS debuted in Early Access – it's called Age of Darkness: Final Stand. This production made me fall into an abyss of madness and despair. Here's why. Slated for release: 2023. This text was based on the PC version. Strategy games are my great love (next...
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

'The Great' Season 2 trailer introduces Gillian Anderson as Catherine's mother

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of The Great Season 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great. The preview shows Catherine (Fanning) take the throne from her husband, Peter III of Russia (Nicholas Hoult). She aims to "remake Russia" while clashing with Peter and preparing for motherhood.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of Big Mouth Season 5

Anyone who thinks that cartoons are just for kids has clearly never seen the animated series Big Mouth. The show, which premiered in 2017, is a comic of age story about a young boy named Nick Birch who is trying to find his way. However, Nick is somewhat of a late bloomer and this often leads to him feeling insecure about his appearance. Although the main character is young, the series is geared towards adults and it’s got plenty of great humor that the mature audience can enjoy. On top of that, Big Mouth has an awesome cast of voice actors who all bring their characters to life in unforgettable ways. As the show gets ready to enter its fifth season, fans will be happy to know that their favorite cast members are returning. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Big Mouth season 5.
TV SERIES
twincitiesmedia.net

Love Them Or Hate Them – Attila Destroys Cabooze

I get excited for all of the shows I go to but something about Friday night’s show had me super excited. Not only was going to be able to see some of the best local metal bands, but I was also going to see Attila– one of those bands that, although I’ll admit is a bit of a guilty pleasure, I will never get sick of seeing live. Friday’s show was promoted by @leopresents.
ROCK MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Netflix New Releases: Red Notice, Big Mouth Season 5, And More Movies And TV Shows Streaming November 2021

The year 2021 seems to have flown by, or at least it seems that way if you’re a frequent reader of these Netflix schedule updates. We’re already to the point where November's cornucopia of titles is upon us, and it’s beginning to look a lot the holiday season. Plus, Red Notice rings in a bunch of criminally good-looking action, while Big Mouth: Season 5 continues to wade through the awkwardness of those raunchy teenage years.
TV SERIES
thecomedybureau.com

Moses Storm HBO Special Taping (in LA)

For the past 10 years, Moses Storm has been working on this comedy special piece by piece. 10 years of terrible hell gigs, incredible breakthroughs, and welcoming crowds that allowed him to open up and build something really special. All of this leading up to ONE night. On October 21, he will be taping his first hour-long comedy special for HBOMax at the Montalbán Theater in Hollywood! The special is produced by Conan O’Brien, and like Moses, this special is wildly original, ambitious as hell, and ridiculously funny. The show is going to have everything: jokes, personal stories, videos, a beautiful set that he’s built by hand, and a performer that is equal parts nervous and grateful. Moses would love for you to be there- and we can promise you an event you’ll never forget. Reserve your complimentary tickets now!
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Sets 2022 Release With New Trailer, Poster

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has set its release next year for Season 3 of the anime series with a special poster and promotional teaser! The second season of Aka Akasaka's original manga series turned anime was one of the best received sequel seasons we had seen in 2020, and the final moments of the season had teased that a third was currently in the works. Luckily, it was confirmed later that year that a third season of the series is definitely on the way. Now we have gotten our best look at this new season yet.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy