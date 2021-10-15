Big Mouth Season 5 Trailer Introduces Hate Worms and Love Bugs

Anyone who thinks that cartoons are just for kids has clearly never seen the animated series Big Mouth. The show, which premiered in 2017, is a comic of age story about a young boy named Nick Birch who is trying to find his way. However, Nick is somewhat of a late bloomer and this often leads to him feeling insecure about his appearance. Although the main character is young, the series is geared towards adults and it’s got plenty of great humor that the mature audience can enjoy. On top of that, Big Mouth has an awesome cast of voice actors who all bring their characters to life in unforgettable ways. As the show gets ready to enter its fifth season, fans will be happy to know that their favorite cast members are returning. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Big Mouth season 5.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO