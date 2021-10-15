Big Mouth Season 5 Trailer Introduces Hate Worms and Love Bugs

For the past 10 years, Moses Storm has been working on this comedy special piece by piece. 10 years of terrible hell gigs, incredible breakthroughs, and welcoming crowds that allowed him to open up and build something really special. All of this leading up to ONE night. On October 21, he will be taping his first hour-long comedy special for HBOMax at the Montalbán Theater in Hollywood! The special is produced by Conan O’Brien, and like Moses, this special is wildly original, ambitious as hell, and ridiculously funny. The show is going to have everything: jokes, personal stories, videos, a beautiful set that he’s built by hand, and a performer that is equal parts nervous and grateful. Moses would love for you to be there- and we can promise you an event you’ll never forget. Reserve your complimentary tickets now!
Comments / 0